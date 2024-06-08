Paul Dominck is the 2024 Wyoming Area Catholic valedictorian.

Father Michael Drevitch, left, officiated the 2024 graduation ceremony at Wyoming Area Catholic on Monday, June 3. To the right are members of the graduating class.

Wyoming Area Catholic graduting students participated in the graduation Mass. Left to right: Ella Sebia, Katherine Moser, Ethan Matechak, Karleigh Dudek, Emily Cunningham, James Chromey, and Mia Bovani.

Wyoming Area Catholic graduate Ryleigh Santee hands her mother Heather a rose during graduation Mass.

Wyoming Area Catholic graduate Molly Grace Pokrinchak wrote the school’s first-ever alma mater song which she sang during the graduation ceremony.

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic School held its 8th grade graduation on Monday, June 3, at the school’s auditorium. Rev. Michael Drevitch officiated Mass assisted by Msgr. John Sempa.

Mia Bovani, James Francis Chromey, Emily Elizabeth Cunningham, Paul Alfred Dominick, Karleigh E. Dudek, Cassius Duffy, Martha Ellen Goffredo, Aubrianah Leyshon, Ethan Daniel Matechak, Katherine Moser, Molly Grace Pokrinchak, Ryleigh A. Santee, and Ella Sebia will be moving on to Holy Redeemer and Scranton Prep after graduating from WAC.

Conferral of diplomas was conducted by WAC faculty member James Renfer.

Presentation of graduates and departing words were given by school Principal Eileen Rishcoff.

Related Video

Valedictorian and salutatorian were Paul Dominick and Martha Goffredo, respectively.

Graduate Molly Grace Pokrinchak wrote and sang the school’s first-ever alma mater song.