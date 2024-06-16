PITTSTON — PA Inclusive, in conjunction with Disability Pride Pennsylvania and the Downtown Pittston Partnership, has announced the Inaugural Disability Pride Festival, set to take place on Saturday, June 22, in Pittston from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting at the Waterfront Warehouse parking lot on Kennedy Boulevard.

This groundbreaking event aims to celebrate the diversity, strength and vibrant contributions of the disability community in the region. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to bring the Disability Pride Festival to Pittston for the first time,” said Frank Bartoli, president and CEO of PA Inclusive. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to foster a sense of community, celebrate our diversity, and promote awareness and understanding. We hope to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and appreciated.”

The Disability Pride Festival will be held in the heart of downtown Pittston, transforming the area into a lively hub of activity, inclusion and celebration.

The festival promises a day filled with inspiring speakers, engaging activities, live music, food vendors, and resource booths from various local organizations.

There will be live performances of musical acts, dance performances, and other entertainment from artists with disabilities and allies.

Attendees will be able to discover local services and support from various organizations dedicated to serving the disability community.

Children’s Activities include fun and inclusive activities for children of all abilities, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere.

Various food trucks and vendors will also be on hand for the event. Food trucks confirmed so far are The JumpStart Cart and Artisan’s Fire. PA Inclusive’s popular coffee shop, Coffee Inclusive, will have a tent featuring a variety of specialty coffee and smoothie beverages.

The First Annual Disability Pride Festival is supported by numerous local businesses, community groups and volunteers who are dedicated to making this event a memorable and impactful celebration for all attendees.

For more information about the festival, to volunteer, or to become a sponsor, please visit www.disabilitypridepa.org/dp-pittston or contact Vicki Landers, founder and executive director of Disability Pride Pennsylvania at Vicki@disabilitypridepa.org or Matthew Krispin, administrative assistant for PA Inclusive at mkrispin@painclusive.org.