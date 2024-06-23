The music ministries of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Marello Parishes in Pittston will present their annual Independence Day Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St. in Pittston.

Members and friends of the parish choirs will sing, accompanied by organ, piano, brass quartet, and percussion. There will also be instrumental solos.

Featured guests at this year’s program will be The Lyric Consort, a local a cappella choir which will perform American works under the direction of Christopher Gallo.

Guest instrumental ensemble for the concert will be: Dale Chase and Dan Coyle (trumpets), Geoff Speicher and Don Williams (trombones), and Monica Spishock (percussion). Vocal soloist will be Erin Johnson.

Related Video

Veterans of the U.S. Armed Services will receive special recognition during the concert.

A free-will offering will be accepted.