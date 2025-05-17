The West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion Post 542 gathered their flag brigade to collect old U.S. Flags and replaced them with new ones in 2024.

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston American Legion Post 542, 1st. LT. Jeffrey DePrimo, is conducting a Veterans Flag replacement program on Saturday, May 24, beginning at 10 a.m. at the West Pittston Cemetery until all the flags have been replaced. The American Legion Post 542 welcomes individuals or groups to help the annual event in remembering and honoring Veterans.

Old flags will be collected, properly disposed of and replaced with new flags. For more information on the event, reach out to Ron Gitkos at 570-466-1232 or show up at the entrance of the West Pittston Cemetery at 10 a.m. on the day of flag replacement.

— Tony Callaio