Pittston Area freshman Carmine Bradley stopped by the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance booth manned by EMTs, left to right, Madisyn Collins, Heather Million, Joseph Corcoran.

EMTs from the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance set up an EMT Apprentice Program booth at Pittston Area looking to find up and coming EMT such as possible candidate senior Allison Jones, left.

YATESVILLE — The Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance (GPRA) conducted a recruitment program for their EMT Apprentice Program to students of Pittston Area High School.

GPRA Deputy Chief Michael Ankenbrand, EMT, along with fellow EMTs, Joseph Corcoran, Madisyn Collins, and Heather Million, set up an information booth next to the school’s cafeteria to provide material on the EMT Apprentice Program as well as demonstrate CPR equipment.

If a student enters the program, they will have their entire cost of the EMT training while earning a paycheck and receive full-time benefits.

Upon completion of the program and an EMT certification has been achieved, the recruitment much commit to one-year of service with the GPRA.

Related Video

According to Deputy Chief Ankenbrand, it’s a great way to realize a rewarding career with no student debt while gaining real-world experience from the first day being in service.

GPRA also has a Ride-Along Program for those interested in a career as an EMT, but isn’t quite sure if the field is for them.

The requirement for the EMT Apprentice Program is a student must be 18-years-old. If under 18, working papers and parental permission is needed to participate.

If a prospect is 18-years-old, they must have a valid driver’s license, clean background check, and successfully complete the interview and intake process. For further information, go to www.medic29.com or phone 570-654-1202.