PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston YMCA is looking for basketball players for summer recreation.

Abrianna Killino, GPYMCA Youth Sports and Family Program coordinator, announced the formation of the summer basketball league starting on July 2 and ending on Sept. 17 to include nine-weeks of league play and three-weeks of playoffs.

“Joining the YMCA Men’s Basketball League is a way to get back into the game, keeping in shape, and so much more,” Killino said. “The league will meet on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

The minimum requirement is the age of 18 and older and the cost is $600 per team that includes all the referees and scorekeeper fees.

This is the final week to register and Killino is asking for a team captain to register a team until Tuesday, June 25.

Other requirements include payment, roster, and signed copy of the rules must be submitted together to reserve a team spot, to do so, register at the GPYMCA front desk or online.

For further questions, reach out to Killino at 570-931-3789 or by email at abrianna.killino@wvymca.org.

Whether you’re looking to get back on the court or want to take up a new hobby, adult basketball is at the GPYMCA,” Killino added. “It’s a fun way to stay in active and enjoy teamwork. This fun and competitive league will give you a chance to keep both your mind and your body sharp.”