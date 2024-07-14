Health care is always a hot topic and it can even be a hot potato if you’re discussing things like the cost of health care or even what to do with or without Obamacare.

There seems to be a general consensus healthcare is falling short and people are let go between the cracks.

Corporations dictate your treatment and not the physicians themselves. Often times your stats are put into a computer and the computer will suggest treatments.

There was a time when I had a doctor’s visit and before I saw him, I had paper work to tell me I needed a urine sample before the exam. When I got to see the doctor, I asked him what was the urine test all about? His answer: “I didn’t order a urine test.” Apparently the computer matrix recommended I have one.

Essentially, I took the urine test for no reason, so was it a way for the hospital to make more money? Did the computer see something the doctor didn’t?

The latest trend is, if you have something minor like the flu or a bladder infection, you have to physically see a doctor before anything is prescribed. How crazy are we getting?

If you had the flu or flu-like symptoms in the old days, you just called your family doctor, told him or her what the issue was and they would call up the drug store for your medicine… end of story.

Not today — you have to jump through hoops to get something you need.

A few months ago, I went to a cardiologist and he gave me information on what I needed to do to prevent or further heart disease telling me, if I need him or have any questions, just reach out through the hospital’s portal email.

Sure enough, I had a question a few weeks later so I did, indeed, write him. When you send an email, there is a message stating to give the doctor, physician’s assistant or whomever, three to five business days to respond.

My first message was on May 9, 2024. He never responded.

My second message was May 23, 2024. He never responded, but a day later, someone did respond, telling me she forwarded the doctor both of my messages then stating, “He will respond as soon as he can.”

Well, ladies and gentlemen, it is July 14 and I still have not heard from my cardiologist, some 66-days later.

Listen, I get it, people get busy, doctors perhaps get overwhelmed, but why implement a program where doctor and patience can communicate with each other and it never happens.

I’m a fairly busy guy, but I don’t think I’d have someone on the hook for 66-days and if I were running a business, how successful would I be if you as a custom came to me to, let’s say, seek an estimate from me and it took 66-days to finally get back to you?

Of if I was a contractor and told you I’d take your job starting immediately and 66-days later I never showed up?

Okay, I get it, maybe I’m not dying, just yet anyway, but I did have legitimate questions and concerns.

Has anyone been to the ER lately? I have, and it’s no picnic.

I had a kidney stone attack this past week and trust me; they are no walk in the park. If you’ve ever had an attack, it’s one of the most painful experiences of your life. I’ve heard it is equivalent to labor pains when giving childbirth.

Obviously I’ve never given birth to a child, but ladies, if it is the same type of pain, I have a whole new respect for you when giving birth.

This past Wednesday at 3:30 a.m., I had my stone attack. I dressed and drove myself to the ER only to find it filled to the gills.

I had to wait about eight agonizing hours before I was taken into the ER room. I was the only one moaning and groaning and at one time, I even ended up lying on the floor in the little canteen area where they sell snacks.

I don’t believe someone should be in tremendous pain for eight hours before getting attention. Granted, everyone at the ER waiting area had issues, but I was the most vocal with pain.

When I finally got attention, I ended up with not one, but two rounds of morphine. The second one not only took away the pain, but also took me out. I couldn’t keep my eyes opened.

After four more hours and apparently passing the stone at some point, I was allowed to go home where I ended up sleeping 12 hours.

In order to stay away from the majority of people, I put myself in a far corner. I was writhing in pain, not knowing where to put myself, a woman, also waiting to get in the ER, came up to me and said, “I’ve had stones before and I know what you are going through. I just want you to know we are all praying for you.”

Even in my darkest light, I undeservedly had someone pray for me in the midst of their own problems.

I’ll never forget that woman and her kindness at one of the worst times of my life.

Quote of the Week

“Don’t go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first.” – Mark Twain

Thought of the Week

“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.” – Mark Twain

Bumper Sticker

“What would men be without women? Scarce, sir…mighty scarce.” – Mark Twain