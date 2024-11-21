WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots” from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Walmart Supercenter on Highway 315, Pittston Township.

LCTA staff, U.S. Marines, and Santa Claus will collect new, unwrapped toys, books and games.

Toys for boys and girls ages 9 through 14 are especially needed. Cash donations will also be accepted.

LCTA has partnered with Cumulus Media, home of your favorite radio personalities from Magic 93, Hot 97.1, NASHFM 93.7, and 979X FM, as its exclusive radio sponsor this year. Radio personalities from all four stations will broadcast live from the event starting at 10 a.m.

LCTA also partnered with eight local businesses to maximize donations.

For the next few weeks, people can drop off toys at the following locations during regular business hours:

• Abide Coffeehouse, 23 W. Market St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Boscov’s, 15 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Edwards Garden Center, 525 River St., Forty-Fort.

• Orange Theory Fitness, 401 Market St., Kingtson.

• Patte’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 65 W. Hollenback St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Pierce Street Deli, 517 Pierce St., Kingston.

• Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University, 141 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

• Wilkes-Barre City Hall, 40 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre.