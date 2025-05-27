Home News West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade honors heroes News West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade honors heroes May 27, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The U.S. Marine Corp. Honor Guard led the way for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Former Luzerne Co. Judge Tom Burke, center, waves to parade goers along the Memorial Day Parade route along with fellow veterans. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Members of the Civil Air Patrol march along in the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Exeter resident and Vietnam veteran, Jerry Stofko, the recipient of three Purple Hearts, was the featured speaker at the conclusion of the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade held at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ The West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade was held Monday, concluding with a ceremony at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day Parade Luzerne County needs citizen board applicants My Corner, Your Corner: Where was American pride on Tuesday? View Comments