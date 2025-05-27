The U.S. Marine Corp. Honor Guard led the way for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The U.S. Marine Corp. Honor Guard led the way for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Former Luzerne Co. Judge Tom Burke, center, waves to parade goers along the Memorial Day Parade route along with fellow veterans.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Former Luzerne Co. Judge Tom Burke, center, waves to parade goers along the Memorial Day Parade route along with fellow veterans.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Members of the Civil Air Patrol march along in the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Members of the Civil Air Patrol march along in the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Exeter resident and Vietnam veteran, Jerry Stofko, the recipient of three Purple Hearts, was the featured speaker at the conclusion of the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade held at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Exeter resident and Vietnam veteran, Jerry Stofko, the recipient of three Purple Hearts, was the featured speaker at the conclusion of the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade held at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade was held Monday, concluding with a ceremony at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR