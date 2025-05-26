The annual Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday with the streets lined with parade goers.

West Wyoming Mayor Randy Colarusso opened up the Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day program at the Wyoming Cemetery following the Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day Parade.

Vietnam Veteran Maj. Maurice Azain, Jr. - Ret. was the featured speaker at the Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day program following the annual parade. Azain is shown pointing to a fellow comrade in the crowd.

The annual Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday with the streets lined with parade goers.

Carmen Falcone, Pittston, drives his refurbished Army Willy’s Jeep in the Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day Parade.

West Wyoming Mayor Randy Colarusso opened up the Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day program at the Wyoming Cemetery following the Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day Parade.

Vietnam Veteran Maj. Maurice Azain, Jr. – Ret. was the featured speaker at the Wyoming-West Wyoming Memorial Day program following the annual parade. Azain is shown pointing to a fellow comrade in the crowd.