A Luzerne County Government Study Commission majority voted Thursday to reduce county council from 11 to seven members in the revised home rule charter it eventually plans to put before county voters for possible adoption.

Critics have said 11 members is too unwieldy.

Drafters of the current home rule charter chose a larger council so more people would be involved in decisions. Those seeking approval from council must convince a majority of at least six.

Five commission members voted for the reduction to seven: Secretary Ted Ritsick, Treasurer Cindy Malkemes, Matt Mitchell, Mark Shaffer and Stephen J. Urban.

Commission Chairman Tim McGinley and Vice Chairman Vito Malacari voted no for the reduction.

Although the commission reached a decision on the council size, it will be free to change positions on this and any other subsequent actions as the charter revision process evolves and additional information becomes available, McGinley and Malacari said.

Malacari supported “shaving a little off” and reducing council to nine members, although he emphasized he will still fully support proceeding with the seven chosen by a majority.

McGinley said he believes a reduction to seven would be “putting power into fewer hands,” with a majority of four. He maintained this dynamic largely drove adoption of the current charter that took effect in 2012 because two people — a majority of three commissioners — made decisions under the prior government structure. He advocated for keeping 11 members but also indicated he would accept nine.

Urban said his preference was nine, but he also was willing to support seven and got behind that choice as it became clear others before him wanted seven.

Ritsick said he thought extensively about the subject and believes seven is the “perfect medium.” Seven would yield a “level of diversity and flexibility” while still allowing council the “ability to make decisive decisions,” he said. For specific matters warranting an extra level of approval, known as a “supermajority,” five votes could be required, he said.

Malkemes agreed with Ritsick, saying she believes 11 is too many and that the study commission has worked well as a group with seven members.

Mitchell said the commission has worked efficiently and with a high level of transparency with seven members. He said he campaigned in support of seven council members and “will stick with that.”

Shaffer said he was open to nine members but preferred seven because he views that number as more workable. Referring to an argument the county’s southern half would be less likely to have representation if four seats are cut, Shaffer noted current county Councilman Jimmy Sabatino, of Butler Township, was the second-highest vote recipient in the election of six council members in November 2023.

Under the current structure, county voters select five or six council members every two years. The next election of five will be in 2025.

Urban said the commission will have to determine how council would transition to seven members through future elections.

As stated, county voters would have to approve the commission’s revised charter for it to take effect, and that referendum won’t appear on the ballot until the November 2025 general election or possibly the 2026 primary election. As a result, McGinley said potential charter changes won’t impact next year’s council race for five seats.

Malacari said he believes the commission can complete its work in time for the referendum to be on the 2025 general election ballot if the panel stays focused and maximizes topics addressed in its meetings.

McGinley said the commission will address the manner in which council members are selected at its next meeting Dec. 5. Council members are currently elected at-large countywide. Commission members have discussed keeping at-large seats, switching to elections by regional districts or a combination of both districts and at-large.

