Young Dante goes eye-to-eye with Santa Claus when the jolly man in the red suit stopped by the Greater Pittston YMCA to drop off gifts to the pre-schoolers.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Little Dani went running up to Santa Claus when her name was called to sit on his lap and accept two gifts courtsey of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Greater Pittston YMCA pre-schooler Kaylan gave Santa Claus a huge hug when it was her turn to visit Santa.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Lili was all blinged out in her Christmas clothes in preparation for a visit from Santa Claus to the Greater Pittston YMCA on Friday.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
After all the pre-school children at the Greater Pittston YMCA were done visiting with Santa Claus, they all opened their gifts at the same time.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
It looks like Chase really enjoyed his chocolate chip cookie and milk at the completion of visiting with Santa Claus at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Friday.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
It’s hard to find Santa Claus in the group of Greater Pittston YMCA pre-school students and staff when he stopped by to hand out gifts to the students courtesy of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad on Friday.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
❮
❯
PITTSTON — Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to visit the pre-school students at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Friday. Each child had a chance to sit with Santa and all received two gifts courtesy of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS). The children had a chocolate chip cookie from Vanessa Girman and the milk by GPSS. YMCA director is Jeremy Popiel.