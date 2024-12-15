Young Dante goes eye-to-eye with Santa Claus when the jolly man in the red suit stopped by the Greater Pittston YMCA to drop off gifts to the pre-schoolers. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Little Dani went running up to Santa Claus when her name was called to sit on his lap and accept two gifts courtsey of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Greater Pittston YMCA pre-schooler Kaylan gave Santa Claus a huge hug when it was her turn to visit Santa. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Lili was all blinged out in her Christmas clothes in preparation for a visit from Santa Claus to the Greater Pittston YMCA on Friday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

After all the pre-school children at the Greater Pittston YMCA were done visiting with Santa Claus, they all opened their gifts at the same time. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

It looks like Chase really enjoyed his chocolate chip cookie and milk at the completion of visiting with Santa Claus at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Friday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch