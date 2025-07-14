WILKES-BARRE — Vice President JD Vance will visit Don’s Machine Shop, 777 Ash St., West Pittston, on Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be identified.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and Vance is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

The vice president will deliver remarks following the successful passage and signing of “the greatest legislation for American workers in history” — President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” according to the announcement.

The bill was signed into law after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the final version of the legislation, 218-214, last week.

Northeast Pennsylvania’s two Republican members of Congress — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, and U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. — supported the legislation.

Following passage of the bill, Suzan DelBene, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair, said the bill “rips away health care and food access from millions of children and families — all to pay for massive tax breaks for their billionaire campaign donors.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro also criticized the bill, saying he wanted to be clear that it would have devastating impacts on Pennsylvania.