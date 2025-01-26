PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston YMCA Spin-A-Thon will be back again for 2025 with a major change for the March 8 event.

The Spin-A-Thon, a high-energy fundraising event features six spin classes hosted by five of the area’s best spin instructors, will be held in the gym in 2025.

“This year is a little different as we have increased rider participation from 25 per class to 40 riders per class and it will now be hosted in our gymnasium,” Jeremy Popiel, Greater Pittston YMCA director, said. “Proceeds from the event go towards scholarships to provide access to individuals and families in financial need as well as upgrades to our wellness program.”

Pre-registration is required at $25 per 45-minute class. Registration fees can be dropped off at the front desk at the YMCA or visit https://tinyurl.com/3ak2frn5.

Money raised will go towards building support for families in need of scholarships for the Toddler Program in the Early Learning Center.