WILKES-BARRE — Local legislators on Tuesday announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants for projects in their districts.

Sen. Marty Flynn (D-Scranton), Rep. Jim Haddock (D-Pittston Township), Sen. Dave Argall (R-Pottsville) and Rep. Dane Watro (R-Hazleton) all announced grants for projects that address flood mitigation, recreation and the environment.

“These grants represent a significant investment in the safety, quality of life, and environmental resilience of our communities,” said Flynn. “From upgrading parks and trails to implementing vital flood mitigation projects, this funding will have a meaningful impact on residents throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.”

Haddock added, “Each of these projects will deliver a significant improvement for the communities they involve.”

Flood mitigation projects:

• Jenkins Township — Main Street Flood Mitigation Project (Luzerne County): $150,000 to to construct a gravity stormwater drainage system to prevent regular flooding on Main Street. The project includes installing four new manholes and eight catch basins.

“Main Street in Jenkins Township regularly faces flooding during water events leading to damaged property and impeded access to the surrounding properties, including 20 residences and one commercial property,” Haddock said. “This project will help to alleviate that from occurring.”

Greenways, trails, and recreation projects:

• Pittston City — Laurel Line Trail (Luzerne County): $42,500 to improve accessibility and amenities along the trail. The project includes engineering and professional services to develop a plan for a new trail system on the former Laurel Line rail line.

• Pittston Township — Oriole Park Renovation Project (Luzerne County): $125,000 to upgrade park infrastructure and enhance recreational opportunities, including the existing basketball court and replacing playground equipment and upgrading the mulched areas for the playground equipment fall zones.

“The playground equipment is outdated and deteriorating, which now poses potential safety issues for the public that use the park,” Haddock said. “By updating the facility, visitors will be able to safely use the new equipment and enjoy the outdoor recreation.”

Rep. Watro, Sen. Argall, Rep. Walsh announce grants

Rep. Dane Watro, Sen. Dave Argall, and Rep. Jamie Walsh (R-Ross Township) announced the awarding of several grants.

The grants are as follows:

• $149,590 for McAdoo Borough to convert tennis courts at Veterans Memorial Park into two pickleball courts.

• $100,000 for Hazle Township to complete phase two of the Community Park master plan, including the rehabilitation of the 0.26-mile trail and the addition of a parking area.

• $68,255 for the Freeland YMCA to develop a new childcare center at their location next to the Freeland Public Park.

“I supported the funding for the park improvements because these projects will provide lasting benefits to our communities, offering recreational opportunities for all ages and enhancing the quality of life for residents of all ages,” Watro said.

“I’m grateful this highly competitive state funding will provide new opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Argall. “Our communities are healthier and stronger when we have quality parks and trails for all to enjoy.”

Rep. Walsh said the Freeland YMCA is developing a new childcare center at their location next to the Freeland Public Park and is working with the borough to make the park safe for full classes of children to use. Work is expected to include the installation of four-foot-high fences, wood mulch around the playground equipment, and topsoil at areas of erosion along the borders of the park.

“Childcare is a necessity for working families,” said Argall. “This project is a key step towards opening this new center and will also greatly improve the park for nearby residents looking to enjoy the outdoors.”

“With this generous state investment, Freeland Borough is taking important steps to enhance the safety and well-being of the community’s children, ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for families to gather with peace of mind,” said Walsh.

The grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and made available through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

