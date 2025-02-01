Soup and Salad Supper at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at the church on Mount Zion Road in Harding. All you can eat, with a variety of soups, chili, salads, breads, beverages and desserts. Cost for adults is $10 and children’s meals cost $5. Everyone is welcome for great food and great fellowship.

St. Maria Goretti Church will be hosting a pasta dinner on Feb. 2, from noon to 3 p.m., dine-in or takeout (containers provided). The dinner includes a dinner roll, salad and dessert. A $15 donation is requested, and tickets are available at the door. The facilities are handicapped-accessible and there is free and ample parking. 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin.

First United Methodist Church of West Pittston will hold a pastie sale Thursday, Feb. 6. Choice of meat with or without onions, vegetable, and sausage and pepper. Cost is $9 each. To place an order call the church office at 570-655-1083 by Wednesday, Feb. 5.

St. Michael’s offering Game Day food for pickup 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9. Menu: wings, $14/dozen; wing bites, $12/pound; chili, $12/quart; Haluski, $9/quart; Pierogi, potato and cheese, $10/dozen; pizza, $15/tray; pizza w/ pepperoni, $16/tray. Parking is available in the lot next to the church, and pickup will be in the lower-level church hall. St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main Street, Pittston. To order, call 570-654-5349 by Feb. 7.

Related Video

Winterfest hosted by Harding Recreation Committee, with local vendors, raffle baskets, performance by the Harding Handbells, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Exeter Township Municipal Building, 2305 State Route 92, Harding, PA 18643. Back by popular demand, the Blue Heron Hot Dog Stand.

HOW TO SUBMIT: Email the details of your event to ttllifestyle@timesleader.com for inclusion in the community calendar.