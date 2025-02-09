Lynda Hoban, president of Hughestown Crime Watch, held a brief meeting before featured speaker Luzerne County Detective Neil Murphy addressed those gathered on Friday night at the Hughestown Hose Company hall on internet crimes against children.

As is custom, Hughestown Borough Chaplin Billy Brodbeck offered prayer prior to the start of the program.

Hoban said that due to a conflict in borough scheduling, a Monday meeting may not be possible in the future, but look for a future schedule in weeks to come.

Hughestown Crime Watch continues to inform the community on current crime trends, making it one of the most active crime watch programs in the area.