Festivities are set for Saturday throughout the city’s downtown

PITTSTON — M. Mayo Striping once again returned to the City of Pittston to paint the center line on Main Street green in preparation for this Saturday’s St. Patrick’s parade.

Representatives from M. Mayo Striping also spray painted shamrocks on Main Street. The shamrocks are located at the fork in the road at the Sunoco, in front of the Tomato Festival lot, in front of the YMCA, and adjacent to the Rite Aid.

M. Mayo Striping generously donates their services to the parade each year.

Carrie Gundling, of the St. Patrick’s Committee, was on hand to oversee the project.