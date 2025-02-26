Thomas Dombroski formally announced his candidacy for Luzerne County Council.

Dombroski, a Republican from Dallas, has been the president/owner of a commercial real estate rental business in Wilkes-Barre for 32 years.

He said his experience as a business owner and administrator would benefit council.

Dombroski also has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King’s College. He said he would apply that educational background to county finances, which is a major priority.

His announcement:

In the 2023 primary election, I finished fourth of 12 Republicans, with more than 8,000 votes. In the 2023 general election, I finished ninth of 13 candidates, with more than 24,000 votes.

Luzerne County’s debt is scheduled to be paid off in 2030, leaving a surplus of approximately $26 million in 2031.

I will encourage residents to continue to elect 11 council members, even if the meetings are a little onerous — not seven council members as the county’s Government Study Commission is attempting to recommend.

I will encourage council to improve county-owned roads and bridges.

Luzerne County had a surplus in 2022 of $2.8 million and in 2023 of $1.6 million.

No tax increase is necessary in 2026 since the county has an unassigned fund balance of more than $23 million.

I also will take a close look at the hotel room tax funds, both the income it takes in and the expenses.

Luzerne County’s 327,388 residents need to encourage council to be more transparent and less authoritative.