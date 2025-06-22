Dead trees were cut down, and other trees just needed trimming. City of Pittston employees were busy on Friday morning cleaning up the Pittston Cemetery.

City of Pittston employees cut and trimmed grass at the Pittston Cemetery on Friday for the Monthly Matters program.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo rolled up his sleeves to take part in Monthly Matters, an activity where city administrators and volunteers work a community project in the city.

PITTSTON — Monthly Matters, a City of Pittston initiative, bringing city employees together to volunteer their time in service to the community, spent Friday morning cutting down dead and fallen trees as well as trimming and cutting grass.

Each month, staff from various City of Pittston departments participates in hands-on projects aimed at giving back to the community, whether it’s cleaning up a local nonprofit space, maintaining public grounds, or helping residents in need, such as seniors unable to manage lawn care.

“The way the program works is a commitment on the part of this administration to dedicate one workday per month of facilities staff and volunteers to a selected community volunteer project,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “We encourage residents to contact the Community Development Office with suggestions for future Monthly Matters projects.

Call Shannon Bonacci, City of Pittston Community Development deputy director, at 570-654-0513, to suggest a future Monthly Matters project.