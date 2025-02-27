A 13-month sewer separation project in West Pittston is scheduled for bidding in May, with construction to begin the following month, according to a borough announcement.

West Pittston has separated approximately 66% of the sewer system since 2009.

The upcoming project will replace and upgrade storm and sanitary sewers, reduce combined sewer overflows, address deteriorated pipes, improve water quality and lower the borough’s future repair and maintenance costs.

It will separate the sewer system that runs along Wyoming Avenue from Erie Street to Philadelphia Avenue and address stormwater issues on Mercer, Pacific, Baltimore and Atlantic avenues and Fourth Street.

The project is being designed by Pittston-based Reilly Associates and Wilkes-Barre-based Verdantas.

Luzerne County Council provided a $2 million federal American Rescue Plan Act earmark for the project, and the state allocated a $2.6 million grant through the H2O Pa Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Projects Program.

Project completion is targeted for July 2026.

Work on Wyoming Avenue (Route 11) will be completed at night while maintaining single-lane traffic. The Wyoming Avenue portion of the project is expected to take two months and will be completed in the 2025 construction season, the release said.