Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce president, closed the annual Mid-Winter Breakfast Meeting at The Venue on Friday, Feb. 28.

Kaila Rivera, of UGI Electric, standing, served as one of the two featured speakers at the 2025 Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Winter Breakfast on Friday. Left to right: Michelle Mikitish, Chamber president, Rivera, Ryan O’Boyle, of PPL Electric, co-featured speaker.

Ryan O’Boyle, of PPL Electric, was one of the guest speakers at the 2025 Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Winter Breakfast on Friday.

Pittston Fidelity Bank branch manager, Trish Curley, served as chairperson for the 2025 Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Winter Breakfast Meeting at The Venue, Avoca, on Friday, Feb. 28.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Mid-Winter Breakfast Meeting was held Friday, Feb. 28 at The Venue – Culinary Creations by Metz, Avoca.

PPL Electric’s Ryan O’Boyle and UGI Electric’s Kaila Rivera will presented “Unlocking Energy Savings: PPL Electric Energy Efficiency and UGI Electric SaveSmart Business Incentive Programs.”

The PPL Electric Business Energy Efficiency Program helps businesses reduce energy usage and costs through various incentives and resources.

O’Boyle reviewed how PPL Electric’s business customers can access and benefit from the program.

He explained how he can aid customers understand their energy use and take action to save energy, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals.

Rivera explained how UGI Electric’s businesses customers have utilize the program to identify and receive incentives for energy-efficient solutions like LED lighting, HVAC upgrades, and more through the UGI Electric Business Energy Efficiency Program helps business customers save energy and money by providing rebates and programs to reward investing in energy efficient systems.

The UGI Eligible lighting incentives are available to businesses of all sizes; additionally custom incentives are available for non-lighting projects.

Trish Curley of Fidelity Bank presided as general chairperson of the breakfast.

Michelle Mikitish serves at the Chamber’s president; Brandi Bartush is the Chamber’s administrator/events coordinator.