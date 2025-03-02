PITTSTON — Sean Rooney, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president, has announced City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo has been selected as the 2025 Man of the Year for the organization’s 111th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Monday, March 17 2025 at The Banks Waterfront, Pittston.

“I am honored to be selected as this year’s Man of the Year,” Lombardo said. “It is always rewarding to be recognized locally by organizations who understand your role and have a long respected history like the Friendly Sons. Finally, as person of Irish decent, I honored to be recognized by the Friendly Sons on Saint Patrick’s Day.”

Lombardo received his B.A in Psychology from Bucknell University in 1986 and a Master in Education Degree in School Psychology and Clinical Counseling from Bucknell in 1988.

After graduation Lombardo worked for 20-years in public education serving in various capacities including school psychologist and special education director. Currently he is the Business Development Director at Quad 3 Architectural and Engineering Services.

In 1996, Lombardo feeling frustrated with the condition of his hometown entered the race for mayor of the City of Pittston.

In Nov. 1997 he was elected becoming the youngest mayor in the history of the city and was sworn into office in Jan. 1998 serving two terms, until Jan. 2006.

Upon leaving office, he was appointed to the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston where he served until Dec. 2017.

He is currently serving a third term as a member of the Housing Authority Board of the City of Pittston.

Lombardo’s experience as mayor resulted in a passion for economic and community development and in mid-2005 he left a career in education to serve as Chief Operational Officer of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry subsequently served as acting Chief Executive Officer for One Year.

In Dec. 2007 Lombardo was appointed as Director of Governor Rendell’s Northeast Office, a position he held until Governor Rendell left office in 2011.

In 2017, Lombardo once again ran for the position of mayor in the City of Pittston.

He was elected in Nov. 2017, sworn into office in Jan. 2018 to begin a third term as mayor.

In Nov. 2021, Lombardo was elected to a fourth term, commencing Jan. 2022.

Lombardo and his wife Susan (Donovan) are the parents of twin daughters, Catherine and Kristen, both graduates of the University of Notre Dame.

He enjoys running, art, travel and interacting with people.

Lombardo has served as a member of several nonprofit boards and has served as vice chair/chair of the Pittston Festival Association for 24-years.