COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

Local residents named to fall 2024 dean’s list

The Commonwealth University announced the following students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list.

• Michaela Barney, Wyoming, Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg.

• Kiarra Dadurka, Pittston, Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg.

• Jordan Ralston, Duryea, Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg.

• Milania Serino, Pittston, Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg.

• Samantha Whelan, Exeter, Commonwealth University-Lock Haven.

To qualify for the dean’s list, the student must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50, on a 4.0 scale, in 12 or more semester hours of letter grades.

EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY

Pittston-area residents named to fall dean’s list

A total of 1,771 students were named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University for the fall 2024 semester of the 2024-2025 academic year. Local honorees are:

• Kellie Anne Button, a marine science major from West Pittston.

• Ethan Clarke, a finance major from Dupont.

• Braydon Crossley, a exercise science major from Wyoming.

• Troy Davis, an exercise science major from Pittston.

• Cynthia Dobrowalski, a digital media technologies major from Pittston.

• Nicholas Elko, a physical education teacher education major from Wyoming.

• Kelsey Foy, an integrated art and design major from West Pittston.

• Jaden Jones, an accounting major from Exeter.

• Mia Jones, an integrated art and design major from Exeter.

• Alivia Lugin, an exercise science major from Avoca.

• Rocco Pizano, a physical education teacher education major from Exeter.

• Ella Rau, an early childhood education (PreK-4) major from Exeter.

• Hayley Shock, an early childhood education (PreK-4) major from West Pittston.

• Kalista Weed, an integrated art and design major from Harding.

• Allan Williams, a business management major from Duryea.

• Alyvia Yatsko, a communication sciences & disorders major from Harding.

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY

Local residents named to fall 2024 dean’s list

Kutztown University announced the following area students were named to the fall 2024 dean’s list.

• Natalie Paige Conrad, Wyoming.

• Thaddeus K. Erzar, Wyoming.

• Anthony Nelson, Wyoming.

• Cooper Price, Exeter.

• Madisyn Lynn Shaffer, Pittston.

• Adam Matthew Wisnewski, Wyoming.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

MUHLENBERG COLLEGE

Local residents named to fall dean’s list

Muhlenberg College recently released the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Local honorees include:

• Avery Mcnulty, Pittston.

• Michael O’ Malley, Duryea.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, Muhlenberg College students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or better while taking three or more course units during a semester.

Local resident competes in NCAA winter athletics

Mulhenberg College announced Avery McNulty, Pittston, majoring in computer science, will be competing in the NCAA winter athletics. McNulty is a member of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball team this winter.

More than 30% of Muhlenberg students participate in the college’s 23-sport intercollegiate athletics program. The red and grey Muhls are part of the NCAA Division III, Centennial Conference. The college’s athletic programs are designed to motivate and empower students to develop leadership, well-being, sportsmanship and interpersonal skills while nurturing a sense of civic responsibility.

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Two West Pittston students named to dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University recently released the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. Local honorees include:

• Evelia Melendez, West Pittston.

• Matthew Dwojewski, West Pittston.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Pittston student named to UA Early College fall director’s list

Reagan Hadley, Pittston, was named to the UA Early College director’s list at the University of Alabama for the 2024 fall semester. 587 students were named to the list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher.

The director’s list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.

Hadley attends Scranton Preparatory School.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI

Wyoming student named to chancellor’s honor roll

Kyle Antinnes, Wyoming, was named to the University of Mississippi chancellor’s honor roll for the fall 2024 term.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Pittston-area residents make fall 2024 dean’s list

The following local residents were among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2024 fall semester.

• Anthony J. Ferentino, Duryea, a freshman psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Alessandra R. Price, Duryea, a freshman political science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Julia M. Rucco, Pittston, a freshman biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Nina Balchune, Duryea, a sophomore early and primary education major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Molly K. Houston, Duryea, a sophomore advertising/public relations major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Paige K. Kutchkus, Duryea, a sophomore undeclared major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Alexa M. Mulrooney, West Pittston, a sophomore criminal justice major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Anna J. Wisnewski, Wyoming, a sophomore advertising/public relations/social media major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Brianna S. Carrozza, Duryea, a junior environmental science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Abby Hoyt, West Pittston, a junior psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Daniel J. Marinelli, West Pittston, a junior computer science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Andrew M. Mauriello, Duryea, a junior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Hailey C. Patts, Harding, a junior biochemistry major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Sophia J. Vanesko, Pittston, a junior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Maria E. Amato, Wyoming, a senior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Jianna E. Eike, Pittston, a senior neuroscience major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Philip Gelso, Duryea, a senior political science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Matthew George, Avoca, a senior neuroscience major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Ashlyn Urbanski, Pittston, a senior neuroscience major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

• Ava E. DeFazio, Pittston, a freshman occupational therapy major in the University’s Leahy College of Health Sciences.

• Jayda M. Eike, Pittston, a freshman occupational therapy major in the University’s Leahy College of Health Sciences.

• Marisa N. Christ, Pittston, a sophomore occupational therapy major in the University’s Leahy College of Health Sciences.

• Halle R. Kranson, Exeter, a sophomore kinesiology major in the University’s Leahy College of Health Sciences.

• Sandra L. Littzi, Pittston, a sophomore health administration major in the University’s Leahy College of Health Sciences.

• Ashley A. Kessell, Exeter, a junior communication sciences and disorders major in the University’s Leahy College of Health Sciences.

• Mia E. Marriggi, Duryea, a junior nursing major in the University’s Leahy College of Health Sciences.

• Anthony X. Acernese, Harding, a freshman business administration major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

• Liliauna R. Bubblo, Exeter, a freshman marketing major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

• Carolyn Lopez, Duryea, a freshman accounting major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

• Ronald M. Prislupski, Pittston, a sophomore finance major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

• Aryan Tolani, Pittston, a sophomore finance major in the University’s Kania School of Management.

A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and the Leahy College of Health Sciences.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

Exeter student named to honors dean’s list

The University of Tampa announced Jack Mulhern, Exeter, a freshman cybersecurity major, was named to the fall 2024 honors dean’s list.

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Pittston-area students make fall dean’s list

Wilkes University Provost David M. Ward announced the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester. The following local students qualified.

• Gianna Richards, Avoca.

• Robert Barbieri, Avoca.

• Ryan Starr, Avoca.

• Nicholas Sherinsky, Dupont.

• Kelly Shimonis, Dupont.

• Kayla Mease, Dupont.

• Ryan Collins, Duryea.

• Leah Hodick, Duryea.

• Joseph Ranieli, Duryea.

• Emma Broda, Exeter.

• Megan Tomsak, Exeter.

• Stephanie Nowak, Exeter.

• Caitlin McDonough, Exeter.

• Dane Schutter, Harding.

• Carlie Kozlowich, Harding.

• Jessica Byers, Harding.

• Staci Zobaski, Harding.

• Dylan Kiwak, Harding.

• Samantha Gashi, Harding.

• Adriana Modesto, Pittston.

• Stephen Sciandra, Pittston.

• Ava Callahan, Pittston.

• Anthony Cencetti, Pittston.

• Matteo Carabetta, Pittston.

• Orlando Carannante, Pittston.

• Nathan Dovman, Pittston.

• Alexis Wesnak, Pittston.

• Adam Felinski, Pittston.

• John Tondora, Pittston.

• Molly Blaskiewicz, Pittston Township.

• Avery Antal, Pittston Township.

• Gabrielle Gottlieb, Plains Township.

• Paul Blankemeyer, Plains Township.

• Isabella Bigger, Plains Township.

• Christopher Patterson, Plains Township.

• Ryan Reedy, West Pittston.

• Alivia Serkosky, West Pittston.

• Leana Lombardo, West Pittston.

• Tanner Alfano, West Pittston.

• Richard Kashuba, West Pittston.

• Evan Melberger, West Pittston.

• Gabrielle Vogel, West Pittston.

• Madison Askew, West Pittston.

• Anna Musto, West Wyoming.

• Nicholas Katulka, West Wyoming.

• Hunter Lawall, West Wyoming.

• Amelia Lawrence, West Wyoming.

• Emily Lewis, Wyoming.

• Kyra Britzke, Wyoming.

• Kaylin Zelinski, Wyoming.

To be named to the dean’s list at Wilkes, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.