Pittston Area’s Brooke Hintze scored points in a relay and individually March 1 when the two-day District 2 Swimming Championships concluded at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Hintze anchored the seventh-place team in the closing 400-yard freestyle relay that included Kaitlyn Kozlowski, Gabby Gorzkowski and Kate O’Hearn. She also placed 10th in the 500 freestyle in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional.

The Lady Patriots finished sixth of 12 teams with 69 points.

Williamsport, from District 4, won the subregional title with 341 points.

Abington Heights outscored Delaware Valley 221-207 for second place in the subregional, making it the district champion.

Class 3A boys

Tanner Osborn was the only Pittston Area boy to score individually on the final day of the subregional.

Osborn was 11th in the 100 freestyle. He was also part of the fifth-place 400 freestyle and eighth-place 200 freestyle relay teams.

Pittston Area finished seventh of 10 teams with 51 points.

Delaware Valley beat out Abington Heights 292-239 for the title.

Class 2A girls

Wyoming Area finished seventh out of 13 District 2 Class 2A girls teams with 78 points.

Dallas topped Scranton Prep 299-248 for the team title.

Wyoming Area closed out the two-day meet March 1 with Ava Menditto, Emma Kratz, Ainsley Flynn and Ameriana Walker combining for sixth place out of 10 teams in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Bree Henry was 10th in the 100 backstroke on the final day.

Class 2A boys

Wyoming Area’s Jonathan Cortez and Sonny Sabatini finished ninth and 10th in the 100 freestyle.

They were on the 400 freestyle relay team that finished seventh out of 10. The other team members were Zhiwen Tang and Trevor Winslow.

Tunkhannock ran away with the title with 369½ points. Lake-Lehman was second with 201.

Wyoming Area was 11th out of 13 with 32 points.