The selection process is still underway for a new Luzerne County operational services division head, said county Manager Romilda Crocamo.

Ten applicants submitted resumes by the Jan. 20 deadline, she said.

A county administration team is setting up initial interviews.

Those advancing will then be interviewed a second time by a panel of outside professionals with expertise in some of the departments covered by the division, including an engineer and emergency management and planning/zoning representatives, Crocamo said.

Crocamo said the involvement of outside citizen experts will provide additional input and ensure the applicants are thoroughly vetted.

“This is a pivotal position because of the projects the division head must oversee, both current and future,” Crocamo said.

The position was vacated by the resignation of Jennifer Pecora, which took effect Jan. 3. Pecora had said she secured a new position outside county government. County grants writer Michele Sparich is serving as acting division head.

The position was advertised at a range of $96,270 to $101,270. The operational services division head oversees engineering, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, 911, emergency management, buildings and grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

Council confirmation is required for the manager’s division nominees to be hired.

Hirings

Five county government workers were hired in February, according to the latest human resources monthly personnel report.

The new workers, their positions and hourly compensation: Michael Aufiere, controller’s office auditor, $18.97; Karyssa Gregorio, district attorney’s office clerk typist, $15.53; Princess Morgan, prison treatment coordinator, $23.08; Rhoda Tillman, part-time aging agency case aide, $16.09; and Karlee Yuscavage, human resources generalist, $21.54.

Five current workers also changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, their new positions and hourly compensation: Tannille Copp, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker supervisor, $29.57; Rachel Finnegan, part-time solicitor, $23.90; Nathan Litsch, aging agency care manager supervisor, $28.42; Mark Majikes, human services fiscal officer, $34.17; and James Shoemaker, prison captain, $31.73.

Departures

Two workers retired in February: recorder of deeds clerk Judiann McGrogan and aging agency care manager Emily Titus.

Sixteen employees resigned during the one-month period: John Carroll, assistant public defender; Maria Cortez, assessor’s clerk; Noah George Cusatis, probation officer; Hailey Duncan, 911 telecommunicator; Cheryl Farkaly, Mental Health/Developmental Services (MH/DS) program specialist; Mindy Jenkins, CYF caseworker 2; Sharon Jobson and Sandra Ross, budget/finance senior accountants; Cynthia Kluk and Elizabeth Telencio, human resources generalists; Josephine Martinez, drug and alcohol case management specialist; Douglas Mazonkey, deputy sheriff; Sera McManus, CYF social service aide; Luke Reynolds, MH/DS caseworker 2; David Skoronski, 911 GIS manager; and Elizabeth Wegener, CYF caseworker 1.

Two workers were listed under terminations in the report: custodial worker Trenton Armbrister and CYF clerk typist Amy Berneski.

Election Board

The county’s Election Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday (March 19) in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

This will be the first meeting chaired by Christine Boyle, who was selected last month by a board majority to fill the vacant fifth chairmanship seat.

Boyle attended last week’s county council meeting and introduced herself during public comment, saying she looks forward to working with fellow board members, the election bureau, the county administration and council.

Instructions to attend Wednesday’s meeting remotely will be posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Study Commission

The county’s Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday (March 20) in the county courthouse.

The seven-citizen commission is assessing potential county home rule charter changes and aims to place its proposal on the November 2025 ballot, when voters will decide whether to switch to the new structure or keep the system in effect since January 2012.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Job postings

Two new election bureau positions have been posted under the county human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

The new positions — a deputy chief clerk paying $50,000 annually and a part-time elections operator at $25,000 — were created after eliminating a poll worker coordinator and elections operations specialist positions that collectively paid the same total amount.

Applications are due March 24.

The county administration said the restructuring will increase accountability and sustainability in the election bureau.

