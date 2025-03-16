Wyoming Area will combine an experienced singles lineup with an unproven doubles combination when it enters Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis action this week.

The Warriors missed the District 2 Class 2A team tournament by one spot a year ago, placing ninth in power rankings with a 4-7-1 record.

Senior Luca Argenio returns after advancing to the district singles championship in 2A where he took Scranton Prep’s Ethan Borick to a third set before settling for a silver medal.

The Warriors also return their other two singles players, senior Christian Abromovage in the second slot and sophomore Trevor Winslow at third.

The doubles teams also mix seniors and sophomores.

Senior Paul Panek and sophomore Jason Wong are at number one with senior Dominic Mazza and sophomore Zhiwen Tang at number two.

“It’s going to be an interesting season,” coach Bill Roberts said. “I can’t say how we’re going to do because those guys are all untested in doubles.”

Roberts said a 15-match schedule, which includes non-league matches with Valley View, Honesdale and West Scranton, could help Argenio try to take the last step in district singles play.

“It’s great for Luca to have all those matches to try to get a top seed,” the coach said.