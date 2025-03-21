Annual event set for April 13 at St. Joseph Marello Parish

PITTSTON — St. Joseph Marello Parish Holy Name Society announced the Rev. Thomas P. Looney, president of Kings College, as guest speaker, and Attorney Joseph J. Musto as toastmaster for the 41st annual smoker.

The Smoker will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 13, in the Mount Carmel Center on William Street, Pittston. Men of all ages from the parish and surrounding area are invited. Tickets are $20 and can be obtained at the St. Joseph Marello Parish office, from Holy Name Society members or by contacting ticket chairman Stan Rovinski at 570-905-8627.

Smoker committee members urge everyone to get tickets early, as only a limited number will be available at the door.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Otisville, N.Y., Father Looney began formation to religious life in the Congregation of Holy Cross at Stonehill College. His vocation to priesthood and religious life was the result of his family’s deep faith. Father Looney was ordained a priest on June 13, 1987.

He previously served as vice president for Catholic identity and mission at Stonehill College in North Easton, Ma., provincial superior for the Eastern Province of Priests and Brothers, and provincial councilor for the United States Province of Priests and Brothers. Father Looney earned his Bachelor of Arts from Stonehill College, a Master of Divinity from the University of St. Michael’s College in Toronto, Ontario, and a Doctorate in Theology from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

In addition to many publications and conference presentations, Father Looney has served as the leader of numerous retreats and workshops and has performed extensive community service in the communities in which he has resided, most notably over several decades here in the Wyoming Valley. He has served our Diocese, ministering to local churches and their parishioners throughout the area. Father Looney currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Stonehill College, Renew International, and the Father Peyton Centre in Attymass, Co. Mayo, Ireland, and is a member of the Congregational Religious Life Commission in Rome, Italy.

Attorney Joseph J. Musto graduated from Pittston Township High School, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, and Penn State University, Dickinson School of Law. He served as an Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia under then District Attorney, Arlen Specter.

Attorney Musto served as a trial judge in the Court of Common Pleas of Luzerne County having been appointed by Governors Casey and Rendell. He is presently law clerk to the Honorable Tarah Toohil of the Luzerne County Court.

Attorney Musto is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, and is a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, where he serves as Lector. He is married to Fortunata Musto and has two children, Laura and Rob, and three grandchildren, Olivia, Joey, and RJ.