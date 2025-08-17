Amy Ogin fills an order at Yogi’s Potato Pancakes stand at last year’s Pittston Tomato Festival opening night.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo uses a megaphone to give last-minute instructions for last year’s Pittston Tomato Festival 5K race/1-mile Walk.

2024 spaghetti-eating contestant Matt Cianfichi attempts to eat one pound of pasta at the Pittston Tomato Festival.

PITTSTON — The 42nd Annual Tomato Festival is set with some of the familiar festival sights and a few new ones.

Ben Tielle has been named the 2025 grand marshal. He has been faithfully been volunteering at the festival and later serving on the festival board since 2001.

Kiddie carnival rides will be located across from the Pittston Fire Hall and adult carnival rides will remain at the top tier of the festival behind the Pittston Memorial Library.

The James Zarra Building will host the opening ceremonies, spaghetti eating contest and the tomato contest.

The late City of Pittston councilman Danny Argo was scheduled to perform on Sunday, Aug. 24 and instead of seeking an alternate act, his current band will perform in his honor and a tribute to Danny.

Expect ’60s and ’70s music along with Danny’s beloved Italian tunes.

Food, food, more food, and vendors

For the 2025 Tomato Festival, there are over 35 food and drink vendors to choose from plenty of Italian foods to plenty of desserts including ice cream and rice pudding.

Vendors will be located at both the lower and middle Tomato Festival lots.

Entertainment lineup

This year’s lineup consists of some of the familiar sounds in past years as well as some new acts.

Day 1 lineup: Chosen Few, Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio (rhythm & blues based), Gracie Jane Sinclair Band (country, rock, folk, blues & originals), Idol Kings (Journey-REO Tribute).

Day 2 lineup: Tori V and the Karma (rock covers & originals), The Taxmen (Beatles tribute).

Day 3 lineup: Luongo Brothers (former members of the Poets), Into the Spin (modern, classic pop, rock, & soul), Flaxy Morgan (rock & pop covers), Sweet Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac/Stevie Nicks Tribute).

Day 4 lineup: Music Room (’60s, ’70s, & ’80s rock), A Tribute to Danny Argo (a mix of ’60s, ’70s, & Italian music), Lost at the Rodeo (country), Picture Perfect Band (11-piece band).

New this year

New for 2025 is the Polar Plunge sponsored by the Pennsylvania Special Olympics on Saturday, Aug. 23 held at the former Quinn’s parking lot at the corner of Market and Kennedy Blvd.

Take the leap into the new mobile plunge unit Bear Force One.

Rally your friends, build your team, and get ready to make a splash for local athletes. Funds raised will help send Northeast athletes to State Competitions at Villanova University (Nov. 2025) and Penn State University (June 2026).

Step up, cool down and make a difference and take the plunge.

$25 per person includes a plunge access and $35 per person includes plunge access and an official event t-shirt.

For further information, to register, or to donate, go to: https://tinyurl.com/yaydar94.

Spaghetti-eating contest

The Spaghetti-Eating Contest has grown each year since it was introduced to the festival in 2023, and organizers believe this year will be even bigger. Look for that event on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Each contestant will be given a plate of spaghetti (one pound) with sauce and 3 minutes on the clock to finish the plate using no utensils.

If no one finishes the entire dish, the winner will be decided by weighing the contestants’ remaining pasta.

The one who finishes the most will be declared The Prince or Princess of Pasta.

Only 20 entries will compete in the inaugural event. You need to be 18 and older to enter.

Proceeds of the Spaghetti-Eating Contest will benefit Pittston Meals on Wheels.

26th Annual Festival Run/Walk/Youth Race

The Pittston City Tomato Festival 5K Walk & Run will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. There will be a packet pick-up for all pre-registered participants on August 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at Evolve Fitness Pittston, 67 S. Main St.

On race day, check-in and bib pick-up begin at 8 a.m. at the Open Space Building across from the Tomato Festival lot on Main St.

Late entry participants may register the morning of the race for the 5K, walk, and youth race.

Participants may also form teams. The fastest overall team will get a trophy.

Awards will be: fastest team, top three male and female runners for the overall 5K race plus the overall top three boys and girls for the Youth Run.

Top male and female from each age group will be awarded for 14 to 17 years of age, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+.

Note: All roadways leading into the city will close from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on race/parade day. The Spc. Dale Kridlo Bridge will be opened to traffic leading into and out of the city via N. Main St.

Tomato Festival Parade

The 42nd Tomato Festival James Deice Memorial Parade will step off at 11 a.m. Parade lineups are asked to line up at 9:30 a.m. at the south end of the city.

All area civic, social and school organizations, as well as public officials have been encouraged to participate.

Sarah Donahue, parade coordinator, is requesting participants to decorate your vehicle or create a tomato themed float.

She is also asking parade participants to make a banner for your vehicle and/or float.

Due to logistical placing we will not be allowing oversized vehicles such as 18-wheelers, oil or cement trucks, etc.

The parade route is approximately one mile long and will begin an south end of Pittston on Main Street and process through downtown and around to Kennedy Blvd. ending on Dock Street.

There will be approximately 60 units in this year’s parade.

Please note: the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge will be open during the parade.

Tomato contest

What would the Tomato Festival be without celebrating the fruit itself?

The Annual Tomato Contest is fun for everyone where all are welcome to enter his or her tomatoes at no charge in this contest.

Ribbons will be awarded in four categories: largest tomato, smallest tomato, ugliest tomato, most perfect tomato.

The contest will be held at Jimmy Zarra Building Stage on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Drop off your tomato no later than Saturday at 5 p.m.

Little Miss & Mister Tomato contest

The ever-popular Little Miss & Mr. Tomato pageant for contestant’s two-years-old to six-years-old will take place on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. at the bandshell at the lower lot.

Check in/registration for participants will be 10:30 a.m. Fee is $5 per child.

If you did not enter your child/children prior to the contest, feel free to do so by 10:30 a.m., the morning of the contest.

Children will be asked general questions about the festival and of course, tomatoes! Contestants will receive a prize for entering.

Bike helmet giveaway

The HKQ Kids bike helmet giveaway will be back for 2025 when Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn law firm will be donating bicycle helmets on Saturday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the lower lot.

Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are eligible for the giveaway.

Parents are asked to know the approximate helmet size of their child.

If that is unknown, simply measure the circumference of their child’s head above eyebrow.

Festival hours

Thursday, Aug. 21: 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 22: 3 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 23: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 24: 11 to 8 p.m.