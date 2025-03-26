Luzerne County Council approved a real estate tax break Tuesday and also agreed on a process to streamline selection of an engineer for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement.

Kansas City, Missouri-based NorthPoint Development sought the break for a 15-building data center near Interstate 81 in Hazle Township.

NorthPoint will provide an estimated $1.18 million in lieu of taxes to partially offset the impact of tax forgiveness based on a formula of $2,500 for each acre housing a structure.

The break for blighted property is under the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program that provides up to a decade of real estate tax discounts on new construction — but not the underlying land.

Related Video

Council agreed to provide NorthPoint 90% forgiveness the first seven years, followed by 80%, 70% and then 60% the final three years.

Ten of 11 council members supported the proposal, with the lone no vote from Councilman Harry Haas.

Haas did not secure majority approval for an amendment that would have altered the break to 70% the first seven years and 60%, 50% and 40% the final three years.

Several council members said the proposal already went through public negotiations at the council committee and work session stages and that the project will create positions with higher wages than those in the warehousing industry.

Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith also unsuccessfully sought an amendment encouraging the use of local labor in the construction, which did not secure a second motion to advance to voting. NorthPoint representatives already said — and reiterated Tuesday — that they are committed to using local labor, when possible.

Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge

County Manager Romilda Crocamo closed the county-owned bridge over the Susquehanna River on March 20 after engineers performing an inspection found further deterioration and section loss of primary, load-carrying components.

In addition to $10 million in federal funding allocated through the state for this project, the county has access to a $55 million casino gambling fund established for county infrastructure.

Because federal funding is involved, the county must select an engineer to come up with three options to address the bridge.

Under the plan approved Tuesday, a county administration team will review the statements of qualifications from all five engineering firm respondents and recommend the top three to county council, which will make the final selection.

Acting county Operational Services Division Head Michele Sparich said many hours will be devoted to the initial review because all five firms must be asked the same questions and have an opportunity to present to the administration team.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene said this initial screening session could run 12 hours.

County Operational Services Project Management Director Nick Vough said PennDOT must approve the questions, and no pricing is discussed at this qualification review stage.

PennDOT will publicly identify all five firms and the top three after the administration team makes its recommendation of the top three, in alphabetical order, to council, Vough said.

He described all five firms as “excellent.”

“I don’t think we can go wrong with any of them,” Vough said.

Council Chairman John Lombardo said the bridge closure has created “pretty close to a dire need” in that area.

With the closing, the alternate route is the Route 29/South Cross Valley Expressway crossing, officially called the John S. Fine Bridge.

Totaling 2,072 feet, the bridge connects Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township. The crossing was constructed in 1914 and last rehabilitated in 1987.

Lombardo said he will schedule a special meeting when council receives the three recommendations because council members must spend extensive time discussing and reviewing them.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton said council should follow this process, which adheres to PennDOT guidelines, so it can “get something done with this bridge.”

Bryn Smith was the only council member to vote against the plan. She said she wants a prompt resolution but believes council should handle the initial screening stage of all five.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.