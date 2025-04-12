This painting of flowers in a vase was painted by West Pittston native, Robert Carlyle Barrett.

WEST PITTSTON – Mary Portelli, West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS) president, announced the latest program to be held at the West Pittston Library showcasing two prominent artists in Robert Carlyle Barrett and Charles Burritt Zimmerman.

The program is slated for Tuesday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

“Both of these artists of the 20th century were West Pittston natives who received their training at some of the finest art schools in the country,” Portelli said. “The artists generally painted landscapes, portraits and floral subjects and a number of their artworks exist locally today in public buildings throughout Wyoming Valley.”

The program is free to attend where original artwork will be featured by both artists.

Related Video

Robert Carlyle Barritt (1895-1979), lived in West Pittston until 1957. He is known for his portraits, landscapes and industrial landscapes primarily from Pennsylvania and Virginia were he eventually settled and was buried at Lexington, Virginia.

He studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art, New York School of Art, and Manhattan School of Art.

Barritt was considered an American Impressionist where his preferred medium as oil on canvas.

According to Portelli, Barritt studied under famed artist Norman Rockwell.

Charles Burritt Zimmerman (1900-1994) began art studies at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and continued his studies at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. He attended Grand Central Art School, New York City, where he maintained a studio for several years.

From 1964 until his death, he was an art instructor at the Wyoming Valley Art League and the Barn Studio, Buck Hill. His paintings are included in the permanent collection at the Buck Hill Inn and the Edward Welles Collection at King’s College.

Zimmerman served as a commercial artist for Macy’s Department Store, New York City, for many years. He had received numerous awards, and was also awarded the Grumbacher Gold Medal Award in 1988 at the Wyoming Valley Art League Fall Exhibit. He was the Exhibition Chairman for the league for many years.

Zimmerman was laid to rest at the West Pittston Cemetery.