SATURDAY, MAY 17

Nature Camp Registration

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Walk in registration for the summer nature camps. $25.00 nonrefundable camp fee in exact cash or check payable to

Commonwealth of PA. Registration is located at the Solano Education Building.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Fawn Fun

1 p.m.

Ages: 3 – 5

Little ones and their grownups will learn about the deer family through hands on activities, story, and simple craft. Located at the campground amphitheater.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Birds on the Back Deck

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Some of the bird taxidermy and related items will be on display for all to see. How many birds will you recognize? Located on the back deck of the Solano Education Building.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

The Frances Slocum Story

7 p.m.

The park welcomes John Moore, area historian, telling the story of Frances Slocum. Located at the campground amphitheater.

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Deer Trail Nature Walk

10 a.m.

Let’s see what we can spy as we walk the short loop of Deer Trail. Be prepared for muddy conditions.

Meet on the back deck of the Solano Education Building.

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Nature Bingo

1 p.m.

Learn about some of PA’s plants and animals as we play this fast-paced game. You might even win a small prize! Located at the campground amphitheater.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

A Salute to the Newt

10 a.m.

Walk the paved path to the swamp and have a short introduction to this interesting amphibian. Dip nets will be available to catch some specimens. Wear rubber boots or shoes that can get wet. Not suitable for ages under 3. Meet outside the park at the intersection of Green Road and Mount Olivet. Parking is limited.

SATURDAY, MAY 31

Habitat is Where It’s At

1 p.m.

Ages 5-9

Young people will learn about animal habitats through hands on activities. Located at the campground amphitheater.