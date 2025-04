Wyoming Area broke through for its first girls lacrosse win of the season Wednesday, beating host Tunkhannock 12-7.

The Lady Warriors are 1-3 after losing two of their earlier games by a single goal.

The Pittston Area girls fell to 0-5 when they lost 18-2 to visiting Crestwood Tuesday.

Wyoming Area is 2-2 in boys lacrosse following a 14-3 loss at home against Dallas.