Artist Karen Styron Stocknick has been an active vendor for many years at the annual 2nd Friday Art Walks at Pittston.

The Slope Amphitheater, located behind the Pittston Memorial Library, will be the site of several events in 2025 including movies and concerts.

The 42-foot Ferris wheel will return in 2025 at the Pittston Tomato Festival.

Custom hand-crafted lighting artist Scott Nichols explains the inspiration behind the lighting piece shown in this file photo. Art e Fekts will have several art exhibits this summer.

Doug Delescavage, protraying Elton John, got the crowd off their feet at Pittston Prohibition in 2024. The event will be back in 2025 with new artists.

The annual Pittston Tomato Festival, parade included as shown in this file photo, will return in August 2025.

PITTSTON — It’s that time of the year when the City of Pittston starts gearing up for some summertime fun including 2nd Friday Art Walks, movies at The Slope, and a few concerts along the way.

Don’t forget the holidays with Easter up first. On Saturday, April 12, at 10 a.m., the Easter Celebration begins with a drive thru candy giveaway, as held in previous years, at the City of Pittston Fire Station, 20 Kennedy St. The Downtown Pittston Partnership is sponsoring the event.

2nd Friday Art Walks are held on Friday at 5 p.m. starting with May 9, June 13, July 13, and Sept. 12. 2nd Friday Art Walk will not be held in August due to the Tomato Festival being held. The Downtown Pittston Partnership will sponsor all Art Walks.

Movies at The Slope Amphitheater, behind the Pittston Memorial Library, will be running a few movies during the summer.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Turning Red

Friday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. — Wicked

Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. — John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978)

The Downtown Pittston Partnership will sponsor all movies.

There will be a Sounds of Summer Outdoor Concert at The Slope on Friday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Music TBA.

A second Summer Concert is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. Music TBA.

Pittston Prohibition will be back this year, but according Mayor Michael Lombardo, this will be a free concert unlike in the past when there was an admittance fee.

The Mayor promises one of the best Bee Gee tribute artists will be on the bill so, put your best disco platform-heeled shoes on for that show. The City of Pittston will release more information, as the event gets closer.

One of the more popular events in the city is the weekly Pittston City Farmers’ Market beginning on Tuesday, July 1, and continuing through the summer into late November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each and every Tuesday.

Art e Fekts Gallery, Main St., across from the Tomato Festival lower lot, will hold the following events art showings:

April 11 — Karin Thompson artist reception

May 9 — Lois Pluskey artist reception

June 13 — Curtis Stolonick artist reception

July 11 — Robert Bergstrausser artist reception

Sept. 12 — Pierra Morotto artist reception

Oct. 24 — Leandra Hetro artist reception

Nov. 21 — Frank Wengen artist reception

Another great event in Pittston is the Pittston Playground Program beginning on Monday, June 16, and runs through Friday, Aug. 8, at Sullivan Park for children from the ages of 6 through 12.

The world-famous Pittston Tomato Festival will take place on Thursday, Aug 21, though Sunday, Aug. 24, sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership and the Pittston Tomato Festival Committee.

There will be plenty of food, live entertainment and a kiddie carnival.

The annual Shop with a Cop Gala will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. at The Banks Waterfront Venue also sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership and the Shop with a Cop Committee.

What would Halloween be if the City of Pittston didn’t hold Trick or Treat Main Street? The event will be held at the Tomato Festival lower lot on Saturday, Oct. 25, beginning at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 5, and Dec. 6 will be La Festa Di Natale Holiday Market at the Tomato Festival middle lot. You guessed it, sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership.

Rounding out the year is the ever-popular Shop with a Cop Holiday Program at the Tomato Festival middle lot on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 12 p.m. sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership and the Shop with a Cop Committee.

And just like that, 2025 is complete and it’s on to 2026.