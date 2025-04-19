PITTSTON — Pittston Kiwanians want to know if you are looking for a fun outing on Father’s Day Weekend.

The Pittston Kiwanis Annual Golf Tournament will be held at Emanon Country Club on Saturday, June 14. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $90 per golfer.

The entry fee includes golf, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards and gifts.

Prizes go to the Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Flight.

All proceeds benefit Kiwanis Family Youth Programs, including the Pittston Area Key Club, Pittston Area Builders Club, and the Pittston Area K-kids.

To register for the tournament, contact Don at 570-357-9144 or Sal at 570-820-8459.

Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.