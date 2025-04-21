Luzerne County Council is set to vote Tuesday on retaining the Pennsylvania Economy League to prepare a new five-year financial and strategic plan.

Past plans have analyzed expenses and trends and recommended dozens of measures that could yield savings.

The plan will cost $113,750, and half will be covered by a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant.

Five firms submitted proposals to perform the work, and a county review committee interviewed the top three before recommending the Pennsylvania Economy League, the agenda said.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton said during a past work session discussion he wants the plan to include a focus on the county’s aging prison in Wilkes-Barre, which has an inefficient multi-story layout.

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted in council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Department merger

A consolidation of the county Mapping/GIS Department with Planning and Zoning also is expected to advance Tuesday because council is scheduled to vote on introducing an administrative code ordinance necessary to enact the change.

The ordinance would require a public hearing and majority council approval at a subsequent meeting to take effect.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the merger would enhance decisions related to planning and development.

Planning and Zoning is part of the operational services division. Mapping/GIS would move from the administration services division to operational services.

Staff for both departments would remain the same with the exception of reducing department heads from two to one.

County GIS/Mapping Director Dan Reese has been serving as acting planning/zoning executive director since Matthew Jones resigned last May.

Transportation matches

Two annual county allocations for public transportation are up for discussion at Tuesday’s council work session, which follows the voting meeting.

Hazleton Public Transit is seeking a $229,778 county match required for the agency to obtain $2.8 million in state funding.

The county Transportation Authority needs an $871,609 allocation to receive nearly $8.7 million in state operating assistance funds.

Council members have long complained that Carbon and Schuylkill Counties do not contribute a proportional share of the Hazleton Public Transit match because residents in a few of their municipalities also receive public transportation services from the transit agency.

County Councilman Jimmy Sabatino told his colleagues at the last work session that he has been speaking to a Carbon County Commissioner who is open to a contribution and said he is working with the county administration on the matter.

“I think we’re going to get some movement from Carbon County,” Crocamo added.

Magisterial lease

The county court administration is asking council to renew a lease agreement with Pittston to continue housing Magisterial District Court 11-01-04 in Pittston City Hall for two more years.

The lease would cost $3,708 per month for approximately 2,000 square feet on the building’s second floor, or a total $89,000 over the two-year period, said the work session agenda.

Study commission

The county’s Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the county courthouse.

The seven-citizen commission is drafting a revised county home rule charter for voters to consider in November.

A link to attend the meeting remotely will be posted under council’s online meeting section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Event for children

County Children, Youth and Families is holding its second annual “Child Abuse Prevention Halfway to Halloween Trunk or Treat” on April 26.

The free event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the county human services building at 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre.

Costumes are welcome but not required. There will be light refreshments, music, games, photo opportunities and candy. Community providers will pass out information on services available in the community.

Katrina Gownley, county Children, Youth and Families administrator, said the agency also is accepting donations of new and gently used costumes to children in need for Halloween.

