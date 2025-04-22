Luzerne County’s Government Study Commission finished reviewing more than half of the home rule charter sections in the last 30 days, Chairman Ted Ritsick noted at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.

“We have a reason to be happy,” he said.

Ritsick said he looks forward to “another good month” of progress as the seven-citizen panel works to draft a revised charter for county voters to consider in November.

The commission wrapped up its revisions of the charter’s county manager section Monday, which included the following recommended changes:

Manager search

When the top manager position becomes vacant, the current charter requires council appointment of at least three citizens on a search committee that handles the recruitment and initial screening and interviews before recommending the applicants it believes are the most qualified to council for its consideration.

The proposed change would cap the search committee at seven members and permit the appointment of two county council members from different political parties to the committee. It also mandates an application process for the citizen members — a step council already has taken in prior searches.

Ordinances and resolutions

The commission added a requirement for the manager to obtain consent from at least three council members to propose ordinances or resolutions.

Commission Vice Chairman Vito Malacari said he believes council involvement is important because ordinances and resolutions are legislative functions.

Commission member Stephen J. Urban said he believes the manager has too much power and should be required to seek sponsorship.

Commission member Tim McGinley was the lone member to vote against the change, predicting it would decrease efficiency and emphasizing that council always has the final say on whether the manager’s proposals are accepted or rejected.

Chief solicitor and chief public defender

The current charter allows the manager to remove all eight division heads.

The commission added a requirement for the manager to obtain council confirmation to remove the chief solicitor and chief public defender, believing a higher level of council involvement is warranted for those positions.

Acting manager

A new clause was added to clarify council’s role in appointing an acting manager to serve between the time the position is vacated and filled. It said a council majority may appoint an interim manager to serve up to 18 months.

Urban pushed for the added clause, saying it should be purposefully general in case council wants to temporarily appoint someone not currently employed.

Compensation

The minimum annual salary for the county manager was increased from 55% of the district attorney’s compensation to 75%.

The DA’s compensation must be $1,000 below the salary paid to a county Court of Common Pleas judge under state law. The state compensation for a county judge is set at $227,411 in 2025, which puts the DA salary at $226,411.

This change would not impact county Manager Romilda Crocamo. The 75% would equate to $170,558, and her annual compensation is listed at $175,000 in both 2024 and 2025. Prior manager Randy Robertson received $181,500 annually.

