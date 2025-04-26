A few weekends ago, I wrote about all roads leading through Northeastern PA and that sentiment continues on the world stage with Pope Francis passing away at the Vatican.

Bishop Hoban graduate Chris Washington, a Diocese of Scranton priest since 2006, could be seen in one of the last photos of Pope Francis visiting with foreign dignitary U.S. Vice President Vance, as Washington served at the Pope’s personal interpreter since 2001.

Washington joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2015; in 2019, the Pope elevated him to monsignor.

In today’s edition, you’ll read an article on West Pittston native, Fr. Paul McDonnell private audience with Pope Francis in 2018. McDonnell has personally met three popes during his career, spending the most time with Pope John Paul II.

I saw a photo of King’s College President Rev. Thomas Looney also meeting with Pope Francis.

In my lifetime, there have been Pope Pius XII, Pope John XXIII, Pope Paul VI, Pope John Paul I, Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

Pope John Paul I served the least amount of time when he was elected in Aug. 26, 1978, and died a month and two days into his papacy, on Sept. 28, 1978.

I recall that was a shock to the world when he passed away so expectantly of a heart attack, he was only 65-years-old.

The longest serving pope during my time was Pope John Paul II serving over 27-years; the second longest serving pope in history. The longest term as Pope was Pope Pius IX who served nearly 32-years in the 1800s.

Many would say St. Peter, one of the Apostles and the first pope, was the longest serving pope with 34-years.

It is believed Jesus appointed Peter as the leader of the Church and the first bishop of Rome.

The process of selecting a new pope, known as a papal conclave, is a deeply traditional and secretive event held in Vatican City.

It takes place after a sitting pope has either died or resigned, as was the case with Pope Benedict XVI in 2013, the first resignation in over 600-years.

The responsibility of electing the new pope falls to the College of Cardinals, specifically those under the age of 80. These cardinal electors gather in the Sistine Chapel, where the conclave is conducted under strict secrecy to prevent outside influence.

Before the voting begins, a Mass called the “Mass for the Election of the Roman Pontiff” is celebrated. Then, the cardinals take an oath of secrecy and isolation. Balloting usually begins the next day. Each cardinal writes the name of his chosen candidate on a paper ballot, which is then folded and placed into a chalice on the altar.

Votes are counted and recorded by designated officials. To be elected, a candidate must receive a two-thirds majority of the votes.

If no candidate receives the required majority, ballots are burned with a chemical that produces black smoke, signaling to the world that no decision has been made.

When a candidate is successfully elected and accepts the position, the ballots are burned with chemicals that create white smoke, a public sign that a new pope has been chosen.

After accepting, the new pope chooses a papal name and dons the traditional white papal garments. He is then introduced with the words “Habemus Papam” (“We have a pope”) from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where he gives his first blessing as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

This tradition blends centuries-old rituals with a solemn sense of duty, symbolizing continuity and unity in the Church.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 can vote and this time around, approximately 130 cardinals can cast a vote.

Cardinals may vote as many as four times a day until the process is complete.

How many readers had a chance to watch the 2024 movie, Conclave?

Conclave captures the solemnity and ritualistic aspects of a real papal conclave, such as the seclusion of the cardinals, the voting process within the Sistine Chapel, and the use of smoke signals to

announce the election outcome, but it took creative liberties with the portrayal of politics and maneuvering amongst the cardinal.

While watching the movie, although entertaining, you have to realize the depth of the plot and it leaves you wondering if picking a pope can be that political with a twist.

The 1.3 billion Catholics around the world will be paying close attention to when and who gets chosen to take over from Pope Francis.

Many tradition critics say Francis was a bit too much on the liberal side and would like to see a bit more conservatism. I’m not sure if the world can go back to a conservative pope in these changing times.

It will also be interesting to see if the new pope will live as previous ones at the Papal Apartments with a lavish lifestyle or will he take the role, such as Francis to live a simple life.

Before Francis was buried, his face was covered with a white silk veil; coins and medals were placed in the coffin, including a scroll noting the key points of his papacy and his coffin sealed.

“The Pope is not only the representative of Jesus Christ, he is Jesus Christ himself, hidden under the veil of flesh.” – Pope Pius X

“The Pope is not an absolute monarch whose thoughts and desires are law. On the contrary, the Pope’s ministry is a guarantee of obedience to Christ and to his word.” – Pope Benedict XVI

“Let us never forget that authentic power is service.” – Pope Francis, during is inaugural Mass, 2013