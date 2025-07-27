Joe Rothka watches his putt get to the hole during Glow Ball golf at Fox Hill Country Club for the Pittston Memorial Library fundraiser.

Bill Watt tees off at the 18th hole for the Pittston Memorial Library’s Glow Ball Tournament.

Brothers Merritt Williams, left and Carmen Ciampi head out for the first tee for the Pittston Memorial Library’s Glow Ball Golf Tournament.

One hundred six golfers get ready for tee off time at 8:20 p.m. for glow-in-the-dark golf at Fox Hill Country Club on July 21.

EXETER — Golf is a popular sport around the world played on the finest courses where amateur players try to improve their handicap, get an illusive hole-in-one, and enjoy the day with friends at the “19th hole.”

The sport as we know it is played during daylight hours under, what most hope for, ideal conditions.

On Monday, July 21, the Pittston Memorial Library (PML) held their first-ever Glow Ball Golf Tournament at Fox Hill Country Club in the evening’s twilight where 106-golfers teed off at 8:20 p.m.

Holes were shortened to improve finishing times, glow in the dark balls and markers were used, and the hole and flagsticks were illuminated. When darkness finally arrived, the course resembled the busiest airport runway with glowing lights dotting the landscape.

“The tournament was great,” Jenna Strzelecki, PML board director, said. “Everyone had a great time and even though it ended late into the evening all the golfers came back smiling and happy they participated. It was a great event to support the library and help us to provide adult and children programming free to the Greater Pittston Community.”

According to PML Director Jen Moran, golfers were treated to welcome bags prior to the start of the event and an ice cream bar at the conclusion.

“With over 100-golfers we had an amazing turnout and participants are already asking when the next Glow Ball Tournament will be held,” Moran said. “We are so appreciative of all the help and support Fox Hill Country Club offered to help make the event a success.”

Tournament results with each winning team receiving a trophy and a round of golf from Fox Hill Country Club:

Mixed First Place Winners:

Katy Sulla, Joe Occhipinti, Peter Sulla & Aaron Sulla — Total Gross 28.

Men’s First Place Winners:

Tony Karpinski, Anthony Karpinski, Caden Evans & Dave Uhrin — Total Gross 29.

Women’s First Place:

Tracey Carey, Tina Dolgash, Mary Kinney & Joleen DiMaggio — Total Gross 35.