After more than a year of deliberation, Luzerne County’s Government Study Commission is set to vote Monday night on the final proposed home rule charter revision that will be placed on the Nov. 4 general election ballot for voter consideration.

The seven-citizen commission also must approve a final report outlining changes.

Monday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted under council’s online public meetings link (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Vehicle maintenance

Council unanimously approved a contract last week with McCarthy Tire Service Co. to maintain and repair county-owned trucks and vehicles.

Two companies responded to the county’s public solicitation, and McCarthy was the lowest responsible bidder, the agenda said. The two-year contract will run through July 12, 2027, and work will be funded through the county’s Liquid Fuels account, it said.

The county has contracted with McCarthy Tire in the past for this service and paid the following, it said: 2024, $81,000; 2023, $87,000; and 2022, $50,000.

American Rescue

In another decision last week, council agreed to modify the terms of two county federal American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects — alterations that won’t change the project scope or increase costs.

The Hazleton City Land Bank obtained an extension until the end of this year to spend its $500,000 allocation to renovate vacant or abandoned properties.

Its submission said the land bank has acquired 12 vacant parcels along Thompson Street and is in the process of proceeding with two final purchases in that area that had been held up due to delays identifying the correct estate executor. A developer is interested in constructing townhouses that would address the housing shortage and boost the tax base, the request said.

The second alteration reconfigured the budget for a $1.1 million project that will fund a master plan for recreational enhancements in the area of Nesbitt and Kirby parks and initial work concentrated on the Kirby Park pond, including a trail, water quality improvements and new lighting, officials have said.

The Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania had agreed to serve as a pass-through entity for the multi-municipal project to be completed, with representatives stressing no funding will go to the alliance.

Vandalism

The outside pane of a window was smashed at the County Operations Building on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming last week, possibly from a BB gun shot, according to an email county Manager Romilda Crocamo sent to council.

The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department is investigating, it said.

AI town hall

The county is holding a town hall Wednesday night to brief the public on how artificial intelligence may be used in its government operations to enhance services.

The county officially launched “NextGen Luzerne County” in April, which it described as a groundbreaking pilot program exploring how AI can responsibly enhance the efficiency, transparency and delivery of public services. County First Assistant Solicitor Vito DeLuca is spearheading the initiative and is Pennsylvania’s first county-level chief artificial intelligence officer, past county announcements said.

The town hall will run from 5 to 6 p.m. July 30 at the county Operations Building, 1199 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted at luzernecounty.org.

Safe streets

The county GIS/Planning and Zoning Department is holding two public workshops this week to obtain citizen feedback on safety issues impacting vehicles, buses, pedestrians and bicyclists for a new transportation safety action plan that will document concerns in one report and possibly help secure funding to correct them.

This plan covers all roads within the county, not only those that are county-owned.

The workshop details:

• Wednesday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St. in the city.

• Thursday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., JCC of Wyoming Valley, 613 S.J. Strauss Lane in Kingston.

Residents can stop in at any time during these sessions.

Concerns can also be submitted on an interactive map posted on the planning/zoning department’s “Safe Streets For All” section at luzernecounty.org. Pinpoint the location at issue and double-click. A box pops up to explain the safety issue, and submission of the poster’s name and contact information are optional.

