Harper Debra Armstrong, 5, is shown during her performance in the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Lily Andrews, 6, does a dance performance in the Cherry Blossom contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

8-year-old Amelia Roxy vanMaanen performed a dance routine for her talent portion of the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Five-year-old Harper Debra Armstrong, center, was named the 2025 Little Miss Cherry Blossom with the help of Maria Meade, left, 2024 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, and Gina Malsky, right, Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch