Wyoming Area boys basketball had a huge void in its offense coming into the season and sophomore Luke Kopetchny filled it.

He did it so well that he was selected to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Class 4A third team.

Kopetchny was the only Wyoming Valley Conference player chosen to any of the all-state teams in six classifications.

Northwest senior Josh Miner was selected to the Class 2A first-team while six players from the Lackawanna League also earned all-state honors.

Wyoming Area graduated its top-two scorers from a year ago and Kopetchny, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, took over the lead role this season. He led WVC Division 2 in scoring with a 21.0 average and was second-best from the foul line, hitting 75.8%.

Kopetchny was named the Division 2 MVP by the coaches as Wyoming Area won its first divisional title since 1971.

Miner, a 5-11 senior, turned in an outstanding season for Northwest, a former WVC member which left District 2 a few years back to join District 4.

Miner led District 4 with a 20.9 scoring average as the Rangers went 26-4, won the District 4 Class 2A championships and advanced to the PIAA state semifinals.

Joining Kopetchny on the Class 4A third team was Scranton Prep senior Brycen Martin, who resides in Pittston. Martin scored 17.3 points per game and shot just over 40% from 3-point range.

Old Forge junior Cameron Parker made the Class 2A third team. He averaged 15.3 points.

The Lackawanna League had two players chosen to the Class 3A first team – Riverside freshman Nico Antoniacci, who averaged a league-high 20.4 points, and Holy Cross senior Michael Hughes, who tossed in 15.4 points per game.

Holy Cross senior Matt Lyons made the third team. He averaged 14.8 points.

In Class 5A, Abington Heights senior Robby Lucas was selected to the third team after averaging 18.2 points per game.