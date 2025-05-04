Wyoming Area first baseman Chase Speicher stretches for a throw from third baseman Alex Vacula tossing out Hanover Area’s Conor Engleman (6).

Warrior Ben Rogish is an inch away from getting hit by the pitch in the early innings against Hanover Area.

Wyoming Area catcher Jeremy Layland puts the tag on Hanover Area’s Ben Kolbicka for an out at the plate.

Wyoming Area closed in on securing a home field for the start of the District 2 Class 4A baseball playoffs by winning three games in four days.

Those games extended Wyoming Area’s overall winning streak to five games and put the Warriors within reach of first place in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 Saturday before they fell 5-1 to Holy Redeemer.

The Warriors allowed just four runs in their three straight wins, led by a no-hitter in Tuesday’s game.

Wyoming Area is 7-2 in division, to games behind Holy Redeemer. The Warriors are 9-7 overall and third in power ratings out of 10 teams chasing eight Class 4A playoff spots and four quarterfinal home fields.

Wyoming Area 2, Lake-Lehman 0

WEST PITTSTON – Jacob Snyder got all but one out of Tuesday’s no-hitter, which Alex Vacula finished off with a strikeout.

The Vacula strikeout was the 14th of the game by the Warriors.

Snyder whiffed 13 while allowing only one ball out of the infield – a flyout by Lake-Lehman’s Scott Egbert for the last out of the third inning. Six of the junior lefty’s strikeouts came by catching the Black Knights looking at the third strike.

Vacula came in to finish after Snyder reached the 100-pitch limit.

“I fell out of rhythm, honestly,” Snyder said of the 22 pitches he needed to get through the sixth inning when he walked two batters and hit another. “Then I bounced back and recovered pretty well. It wasn’t like I was missing all over the place.”

From the second through fifth innings, Snyder threw the first pitch for a strike to 11 of the 13 batters. He struck out the last three batters he faced.

“If you look at our stats, we’ve divvied up the innings pretty evenly throughout to try to save him and Vacula and some of our other guys for the back stretch here,” Warriors coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “This is the best he looked all season. He commanded the zone right out of the gate and got ahead of almost every hitter.”

Wyoming Area went ahead in the second inning when Ben Rogish tripled into the right-field corner and scored on a throwing error on an infield single by Cody Meade. Meade knocked in Rogish in the sixth with a lined single to left.

Wyoming Area 14, Hanover Area 1

Cody Meade tossed a three-hitter and drove in four runs as Wyoming Area finished off visiting Hanover Area 14-1 in five innings Wednesday in a WVC Division 2 game.

Meade struck out two and walked one.

Wyoming Area scored five runs each in the second and third innings and won the game without having to bat in the fifth.

Alex Vacula, who scored three times, and David Fath, who scored twice, each went 2-for-2.

Jacob Morgan, who drove in two runs, and Meade had doubles.

Jacob Snyder, Jeremy Layland and Michael Crane all scored twice. Crane stole four bases.

Wyoming Area 12, Berwick 3

Alex Vacula went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double to lead Friday’s non-league victory at Atlas Field.

Vacula scored three times and drove in two runs.

Ben Rogish added three of Wyoming Area’s 15 hits and scored twice.

Chase Spiecher doubled, singled and drove in three runs.

Cody Meade and Jeremy Layland each had two hits and two RBI.

David Fath scored twice.

Jacob Snyder added a triple.

Kristian Pugliese did not allow a walk or earned run in six innings.

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Area 1

Drew Cisney went 4-for-4 with three RBI while Cody Quaglia struck out seven without walking a batter in his five-hitter Saturday afternoon as Holy Redeemer expanded its lead over second-place Wyoming Area.

Jacob Snyder went 2-for-3 and scored the only run for the Warriors.

Marco Altavilla threw two scoreless innings in relief.