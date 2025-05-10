Scott Meuser, Pride Mobility Products Corp., president and CEO, as the recipient of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Titan of Industry Award, received a trophy, a citation from the U.S. House of Representatives and a painting by local artist Piera Marotta.

Scott Meuser, the 2025 Titan of Industry Award recipient, is shown with family members. Left to right: wife Sandy, Scott, mother Maeve, brother U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser, son Ethan, nephew Daniel Meuser. Absent from photo: Scott’s son Alexander, daughter Olivia, and father Stan.

Scott Meuser, Pride Mobility Products Corp. president and CEO, addresses the audience gathered in his honor at The Banks - A Waterfront Venue on Thursday evening after receiving the second annual Titan of Industry Award given by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

John Serafin, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce board chair, left, along with Chamber President Michelle Mikitish bookend Scott Meuser, the 2025 Titan of Industry Award recipient given by the Chamber.

U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser congratulates his brother Scott on being chosen the 2025 Titan of Industry Award by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce for his efforts at the helm of Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Scott Meuser shares a laugh with son Ethan during a video presentation in Scott’s honor during the Titan of Industry Award ceremonies honoring the elder Meuser.

Scott Meuser, Pride Mobility Products Corp. president and CEO, is amused as he watches a video presentation by his children with his mother Maeve by is side Thursday night at The Banks - A Waterfront Venue.

PITTSTON — Pride Mobility Products Corporation’s President and CEO Scott Meuser was honored on Thursday evening at The Banks – A Waterfront Venue as the Greater Pittston Chamber Of Commerce’s 2025 Titan of Industry Award recipient.

Meuser was celebrated with two video presentations by family, friends and business associates, along with being presented by his brother, U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser.