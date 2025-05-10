PITTSTON – Pittston Area Lions Club is looking to re-activate, with the aid of sponsoring club, Dupont Lions, in holding an Information Night on Thursday, May 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school’s library.

Guiding Lion Linda Zaneski and Zone Chair Lion Bob Price, of Dupont Lions Club, will be on hand to answer questions and concerns on joining the Pittston Area Lions Club. Refreshments will be provided.

At the meeting, you will learn about the benefits of joining a Lions club while making connections and making a difference and serve the Pittston Area.

The mission of the Lions is to empower volunteers, to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions’ clubs.

Free raffle tickets will be given to all sending in an RSVP by May 15 to Linda at 570-709-9519.

Dupont Lions is the sponsoring club of Pittston Area School District’s Leo’s Club under the direction of faculty member Kim Collins.

The Lions Club is a global service organization founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones in Chicago.

With the motto “We Serve,” Lions Clubs International focuses on community service, humanitarian aid, and promoting peace.

Members engage in various initiatives, including vision care, youth programs, disaster relief, hunger relief, and environmental sustainability.

The organization is particularly known for its commitment to preventing blindness and providing eye care through programs like SightFirst.

Operating in over 200 countries, the Lions Club empowers volunteers to improve local communities while fostering international understanding and cooperation. It is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.