Luzerne County Sheriff Corporal Michael Flynn and new sheriff K-9 Hylee made an appearance at Tuesday’s county council meeting. Hylee (pronounced I-lee), a Labrador Retriever, was trained to detect explosives and started work Monday.

Luzerne County Council members sought further explanation during Tuesday’s work session about a proposed county purchase of the historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre for $615,000.

A council majority would have to grant approval at a future meeting for a purchase of the 154-year-old landmark to proceed.

Owned by Market Square Properties Development LLC, the 4,000-square-foot station on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard had been listed for sale at $625,000.

The county is interested because its tourism office, Visit Luzerne County, has been housed inside the train station since February 2022.

County council had approved the leasing of 2,100 square feet inside the station for the county tourism office in April 2021, agreeing to pay $32,400 annually for five years, with the option to renew for two additional three-year terms.

Due to the lease, a purchase could “stabilize the county’s long-term occupancy costs and prevent potential relocation disruptions,” the administration said.

Constructed in 1868, the train station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 and is a “significant architectural and cultural asset,” the administration said.

If the purchase is authorized, the county would pay cash using miscellaneous county community development office funds, it said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told council Tuesday the administration believes the station is the “ideal” and “perfect” location for the tourism department, and ownership would be beneficial to the county as public policy.

The station is a “symbol” of the county, she added.

“Its historical value is extremely important to the identity of Luzerne County,” Crocamo said. “I believe we are stewards to ensure our historical structures are maintained, and the building is in great condition.”

Council Chairman John Lombardo asked about the structure’s condition, saying that was one of his concerns. He also inquired about the potential to lease the second floor to an outside entity to recoup funds.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene said the county’s roofing consultant identified needed repairs during negotiations, and Market Square has completed all specified work while supplying inspection reports.

Skene said the second-floor space could be rented out or used to house county offices that do not require public access because there is no elevator. Crocamo said the county may consider seeking a grant to add an elevator if clearances are granted for such a change in the historic structure.

Councilman Harry Haas asked if there is any chance of paying less, and Skene said the county negotiated the “lowest price we could get.”

Councilman Greg Wolovich sought verification that no county general fund operating budget money will be used for the purchase.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle said the $615,000 will come from unused surplus funds available in community development.

Haas said the tourism bureau also covers its expenses through revenue from the hotel tax and other outside sources — not the county’s general fund.

He said he wants to make it clear this is not funded by property taxes and that it’s not “one of those old county deals.”

Market Square Properties bought the 6.36-acre station complex in June 2016 for $1.2 million from the county Redevelopment Authority, which had purchased the property in 2006 from businessman Thom Greco for $5.8 million.

Prior county commissioners had authorized federal community development funds for the county Redevelopment Authority purchase. With no funds to develop the site, the authority sold the property to Market Square.

Market Square recently completed a subdivision that allows the train station portion to be sold separately.

Crocamo said the county is only purchasing the station and adjoining parking — not the entire parcel originally sold by the redevelopment authority.

Since the county would be purchasing the building outright, Roselle said the $2,700 the tourism office currently pays in rent could be shifted to cover other expenses.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton cited the historic significance of the structure and said he also “cannot overemphasize the economic value of having functional rail lines right there” that could be used for passenger or freight.

“There’s a certain amount of economic value for the future that bodes well for the county,” Thornton said.

American Rescue

In Tuesday’s voting meeting, council unanimously approved five requested extensions for American Rescue recipients to complete their projects:

• Dallas Area Fall Fair Inc., the nonprofit overseer of the county fair, had received a $500,000 award to repair flood damage at its Dallas fairground caused by severe September 2023 rain.

Alan Pugh, president of the nonprofit’s executive board, sought a project completion deadline extension to Aug. 31, saying additional time is needed to finish the work, which will be completed before the September 2025 fair.

• The Greater Wilkes Barre Chamber of Business and Industry had been awarded $500,000 for its “Luzerne Learns to Work,” which exposes high school students to the range of careers available locally and paths to obtain them.

Council granted the chamber’s request to delay completion to Sept. 30 so remaining funds can be used to continue the program through that period.

• Hazleton had obtained a $995,357 earmark to complete stormwater management work on James, Peace and 21st streets.

The city sought a completion extension to Sept. 30, largely due to the discovery of unmarked and unexpected utility lines that had to be relocated and supply-chain delays of some materials.

• Sugar Notch had been awarded $650,250 for sewer and road work on Broadhead Avenue and Oak and Maffett streets and Woodland Road.

The borough asked to extend the deadline to April 1, 2026, in part due to delays in manufacturing some needed materials and equipment.

• Greater Hazleton Senior Citizens Services Inc. had received a $385,000 earmark to install an elevator.

It obtained an extension until June 30, 2026, due to an unanticipated material delivery delay.

In three other American Rescue projects, the county will have access to the following leftover funds because recipients completed their projects and spent less than anticipated, council decided Tuesday: General Municipal Authority of Harveys Lake, $26,783; Lang Beverage Co. in Nanticoke, $932; and Wilkes-Barre Area Community Gardens, $3.52.

Department merger

In another unanimous decision, council adopted an ordinance to consolidate the county Mapping/GIS Department with Planning and Zoning.

County officials said the merger will enhance decisions related to planning and development.

Staff for both departments would remain the same with the exception of reducing department heads from two to one.

Farm leases

Council unanimously approved the leasing of county-owned farmland in Butler Township to two outside entities.

This property is part of approximately 530 acres tied to the county’s operation of the Kis-Lyn work camp for juvenile delinquents from 1912 to 1965.

The two farm leases:

• Haz-Wald Farms LLC, two sections totaling 77.5 acres at $91 per acre for three years, or $7,052.50 annually.

• Long Hollow Cattle Co., one section totaling 69 acres at $75 per acre for three years, or $5,175 annually.

Council moved the leases from the work session to voting meeting after concerns were raised that waiting would negatively impact crop preparation and planting.

Opioid earmarks

Council unanimously voted Tuesday to remove three opioid litigation settlement fund earmarks from the agenda.

Councilwoman Brittany Stephenson made the motion, saying information for each was not properly presented to the public with the meeting agenda.

The opioid earmarks totaling $359,063 were proposed by the county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement, which was created to make recommendations to county council on how to spend the funds.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.