We are about a week away from Memorial Day, and as my good friend and Navy veteran, Ron Gitkos, would say, “Show your patriotism and put out your American Flag.”

Greater Pittston customarily has three Memorial Day parades — West Wyoming/Wyoming, West Pittston/Exeter and Dupont.

I’ve always enjoyed covering the parades because it’s great to see national pride exhibited throughout the parade route.

Over the years, I’ve covered a lot and not many have been in rainy conditions and I’m hoping the same thing will happen again this year. Who likes to attend a soggy parade?

I’ve also enjoyed the respect given by the fire departments in not using the sirens during the parade. On the selfish side, the sirens are extremely loud and ever since I was a child, I’d have to block my ears.

Both the West Wyoming/Wyoming and the West Pittston/Exeter parades conclude with a brief Memorial Day program and I wish more people would attend them. Many times, the programs are very touching, poignant, and deeply meaningful.

I was lucky to grow up during peace times and the draft lottery was no longer, so I did not serve in the military. I always seem to regret that I did not, especially during Memorial Day.

If you’ve ever been to Arlington National Cemetery, you know what I mean. So many men and woman losing their lives is overwhelming as you go through Arlington.

The cemetery, spans over 639 acres, was established during the American Civil War in 1864 on the grounds of Arlington House, which was the estate of Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s wife, Mary Anna Custis Lee, a great-granddaughter of Martha Washington. It offers a panoramic view of Washington, D.C.

More than 400,000 service members, veterans, and their eligible family members are buried at Arlington. This includes soldiers from every American conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the most iconic monuments at Arlington is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which honors unidentified U.S. service members. It has been guarded 24/7 by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) since 1937.

If you have been to Arlington, I’m sure you took in the changing of the guard. If you have not, please make sure you get there. It’s the most magnificent show of military precision in the most solemn setting. You could hear a pin drop from the few hundred that gather at every guard change. It’s the most moving ceremony I’ve ever witnessed.

The guards change every hour and every half-hour in the summer because it gets oppressively hot in D.C. in the summer.

When you get to see the guards change, make sure you silence your phone, but most of all, if you can record it, please do, I guarantee you will watch it over and over and you will share it with friends.

Arlington contains numerous memorials, including those for the Space Shuttle Challenger and Columbia disasters, as well as memorials for nurses, military chaplains, and others.

So many notable people buried at Arlington including Dr. Anita Newcomb McGee, founder of the Army Nurse Corps.

Other notables include: President Kennedy, Robert and Ted Kennedy, Gen. John J. Pershing, Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall, Civil rights activist Medgar Evers, the most decorated American soldier Audie Murphy, actor Lee Marvin, President William Howard Taft, and computer programing pioneer and Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, to name a few. Of course, all are former military personnel.

To see how vast Arlington is and to see rows and rows and rows of tombstones all precisely laid out, is mind-boggling. Of course Arlington isn’t the only National Cemetery. There are 155 national cemeteries in the U.S. and 26 overseas in 17 countries totaling over 180 American national cemeteries in the world.

This coming Wednesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m., the West Pittston Historical Society will host guest speaker David B. Nagle when he presents “A Memorial Day Tribute to World War II – Heroes from the Valley at the Trinity Episcopal Church.

I’ll be interested in seeing whom he has researched and will mention. The program is free of charge with refreshments being offered at the conclusion of the program.

Last week, I covered the Pittston Community Garden opening off Kennedy Blvd. To me, it’s a throwback to when just about every yard in every neighborhood across Greater Pittston had a garden.

My parents planted tomatoes, basil, eggplant, mint and other vegetables and every night, someone in the family had to water it. Backyards in my old neighborhood were never large enough to have tables and chairs as well as a swing set or other outdoor items, so the best way to utilize it was to have a garden.

Granted, the generations before my parents, had backyard gardens, so it was only natural to have one in the yard.

My grandfather Callaio had a tiny yard but he did have a two-foot strip of land along side the house where he planted some of the best-tasting tomatoes I’ve ever had before. I don’t know what he fed the plants, but they were large, juicy, and so tasty.

Lastly, today would have been my father Frank’s 98th birthday. He passed away a month before his 67th birthday. Needless to say, he’s missed dearly by family and friends.

Quote of the Week

“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Thought of the Week

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.” — Harry S. Truman

Bumper Sticker

“America without her soldiers would be like God without His angels.” — Claudia Pemberton