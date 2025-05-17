St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 North Main St., Pittston, will sell stuffed chicken dinners to go on Sunday, June 8. Pick up is from noon to 3 p.m. in the tent alongside the church. Enter from Lambert Street.

Dinners included baked stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, a vegetable, biscuit and dessert, $14. Potato pancakes will be sold for $2 each, with a limit of 12 per person. Pay by cash or check at pickup. Money raised will benefit church improvements and repairs.

To place an order, call 570-654-5349 by June 6 and leave your name and details.

Any questions, call 570-704-6520.