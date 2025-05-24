Jeff McLaughlin, left, and Gary Falzone, right, grab a bite to eat during the Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s Spring into Christmas party at Susquehanna Brewing Co. on May 17. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Shown is the Greater Pittston Santa Squad board of directors at the Spring into Christmas fundraiser at SBC. Front row, left to right: Ray Knaub, Gary Worosilla, Todd Argenzanio. Standing: Greg Skibitsky, Diana Worosilla, Dana Klush, Paul McGarry, Tony Marranca, Bob Breymier, Denise Manganiello, Tommy Granahan, John Alaimo, Erin Viglione. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) founder/president Anthony Marranca, left, stands next to the Pittston Area GPSS 2025 scholarship recipient Ella Swan who stands next to GPSS board member Bob Breymier during the GPSS Spring into Christmas party at Susquehanna Brewing Co. on May 17. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch