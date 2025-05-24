PITTSTON — The City of Pittston recently announced the return of the Pittston Playground Program, an 8-week summer program for children ages six through 12, hosted at Sullivan Park on Hillpark Avenue.

The program will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting June 16 through Aug. 8, 2025. Cost of the program is $25 per child per week. Each child must be registered separately to participate.

Registration is now open and spots are limited and fill quickly. Register at www.downtownpittston.com or contact the Downtown Pittston Partnership by calling 570-299-2910.

This year brings new and exciting enhancements to the much-loved program.

“We’re proud to announce a new partnership with the Greater Pittston YMCA, which will provide free lunch and snacks for all participants from weeks two through eight,” City of Pittston’s spokesperson, Cara Wengen, said. “Please note no meals will be served during week one.”

Each week of the program features a unique and engaging theme designed to spark creativity, encourage teamwork, and keep kids excited all summer long.

Past and planned themes include:

• Disney Week

• Safari Week

• Wild, Wild West Week

• Sports Week

• Superhero Week

“Children will take part in games, crafts, outdoor play, and themed activities under the supervision of our trained and dedicated staff,” Wengen added. “The program is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment where children can learn new skills, stay active, and make lifelong friends.”